Marcus Rashford hints at Man Utd 'inconsistency' behind career struggles

The 27-year-old winger, who left Old Trafford on a season-long loan, has made an impressive start to life in Spain, registering three goals and five assists in ten games.
His form has earned him a regular place in Thomas Tuchel's England squad ahead of next summer's World Cup.
Speaking to ITV Sport, Rashford reflected on his recent upturn in performances, and seemed to suggest that United's instability played a role in his previous struggles.
For sure, consistency is a massive part of it.Rashford's Career Turnaround
I feel like I have been in an inconsistent environment for a very long time, so it is even more difficult to be consistent.
When people talk about consistency, in order to be consistent in anything not just sport, you need consistent variables in your life and the way you train.
We have just had so many changes so far in my career but I have to look forward and that is definitely one of the things I want to put right and improve on to be at my best more often.
After bursting onto the scene as a teenager in 2016 under Louis van Gaal, Rashford became one of United's brightest homegrown stars.
But the forward's form fluctuated amid years of managerial upheaval, with the club employing seven different managers, including interims, during his time there.
His best spell came under Ole Gunnar Solskjær, scoring 22 goals and nine assists in 2019/20 season and following up with 21 goals and 13 assists the next campaign.
But after Solskjær's sacking, Rashford struggled to replicate that form under Ralf Rangnick and later Erik ten Hag, despite a standout 30-goal campaign in 2022/23.
Last season, Rashford managed just eight goals and five assists, with United finishing 15th in their lowest league finish in decades.
A January loan to Aston Villa helped him rediscover form before his summer switch to Barcelona.
Flourishing at Barcelona
Since joining Barça, Rashford has looked rejuvenated, linking up superbly with Pedri and Robert Lewandowski in attack.
His creative numbers have surged, and his performances have convinced Tuchel to keep faith with him at international level.
With his Barcelona loan including an option to buy, Rashford's future at United remains uncertain.
But based on current form, his decision to seek a fresh challenge in Spain appears to be paying off.
