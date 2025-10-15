The former Arsenal star who became £10bn green energy tycoon

Table of Contents

From the Emirates to Eco-Energy

My teachers must be surprised. Having left for Arsenal at 19, I now speak English as well as French and I run a biochemistry company!

As a child, I had two passions: football and sustainability.



I grew up in Marseilles near the sea, and was aware of the environmental questions around ocean plastics and chemical pollution from a very young age.

A Billionaire With a Mission

Teaming Up With Mesut Özil

Could Flamini Buy a Football Club?

Obviously, those clubs have a special place in my heart.



In life, you never know - but it's all about the right opportunity.



I'm a real believer in the right time, right place, right people. We'll see what the future is made of.

