The former Arsenal star who became £10bn green energy tycoon
|Photo: @mathieuflamini
The Frenchman, now 40, has turned from tough-tackling midfielder to environmental entrepreneur, amassing a fortune that makes him one of football's richest-ever figures.
Flamini, who made 246 appearances across two spells with Arsenal and lifted three FA Cups, co-founded GF Biochemicals in 2008 alongside Italian business partner Pasquale Granata.
Their mission was to revolutionise the energy industry by developing sustainable alternatives to fossil fuels.
From the Emirates to Eco-Energy
What began as a quiet side project during his Milan days is now a £21 billion biofuel empire, according to reports in The Sun.
GF Biochemicals became the first company in the world to mass-produce levulinic acid - a renewable chemical made from plant waste that can replace oil in producing plastics, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.
Speaking to Les Echos, Flamini reflected on his unlikely journey.
My teachers must be surprised. Having left for Arsenal at 19, I now speak English as well as French and I run a biochemistry company!He also told Sifted:
As a child, I had two passions: football and sustainability.Flamini even admitted to keeping the business secret for five years, saying he wasn't sure how it would develop, and didn't want to be judged as "a footballer dabbling in science."
I grew up in Marseilles near the sea, and was aware of the environmental questions around ocean plastics and chemical pollution from a very young age.
A Billionaire With a Mission
According to Forbes via talkSPORT, Flamini's personal net worth is estimated at £10 billion, eclipsing that of global superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
He currently owns a 60 percent stake in GF Biochemicals and also leads Re-Cchemistry, a sustainability-driven health and wellness brand.
Teaming Up With Mesut Özil
Never one to sit still, Flamini has also joined forces with former Arsenal team-mate Mesut Özil to launch Unity Performance Lab - a digital health and fitness platform offering evidence-based advice and training support from elite athletes and coaches.
Despite his business commitments, Flamini remains passionate about staying active.
He admits he still trains up to five times a week, often running through Hyde Park or practising yoga to unwind from his corporate duties.
Could Flamini Buy a Football Club?
With a net worth in the billions, Flamini has the means to buy into football once again - this time as an owner.
Asked by The Athletic about potentially investing in Arsenal or Olympique Marseille, he said:
Obviously, those clubs have a special place in my heart.
In life, you never know - but it's all about the right opportunity.
I'm a real believer in the right time, right place, right people. We'll see what the future is made of.
