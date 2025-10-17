Ryan Babel reveals 'tenant from hell' Royston Drenthe built nightclub in Liverpool house
Table of Contents
|Photo: ANP/HH
The 38-year-old Dutchman, who spent four years at Anfield between 2007 and 2011, is finally selling his Merseyside property - 18 years after first moving in.
'He Built a Nightclub Without Permission'
Sharing the story on X (formerly Twitter), Babel looked back on his early days in Liverpool, and the chaos that followed once he began renting the house out.
My First Home in Liverpool 🔴— Ryan Babel (@Ryanbabel) October 16, 2025
After 18 years, I’ve finally cleaned up all the banking drama and the wild tenant stories that came with my very first property. The time has come to pass it on to its next lucky owner.
This house holds so many memories…it was the first place I… pic.twitter.com/CuJViquCoV
Drenthe's Wild Football Career
Drenthe's antics are far from surprising for fans who remember his colourful career.
After joining Real Madrid as a teenager in 2007, he developed a reputation for his off-field lifestyle, once even crashing into a police car on Madrid's ring road.
His one-season loan spell at Everton in 2011/12 season was similarly eventful - flashes of brilliance overshadowed by disciplinary issues.
Since retiring, the 37-year-old has dabbled in music, acting, and even joked about becoming the next James Bond, with bookmakers once listing him at 500/1 to take over from Daniel Craig.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Nicaragua player nearly arrested in Costa Rica before World Cup qualifier
- London bus driver sacked for wearing Liverpool shirt during Chelsea fans clash
- Ex-Liverpool flop Ryan Babel releases Reds-inspired clothing line
- Royston Drenthe invites Reading fans for FIFA 14 tournament at his house
- Architect intends on building football-themed mansion for Lionel Messi
Post a Comment