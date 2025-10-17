img
Ryan Babel reveals 'tenant from hell' Royston Drenthe built nightclub in Liverpool house

Photo: ANP/HH
Former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel has revealed that one of his old international team-mates, ex-Everton winger Royston Drenthe, was a "tenant from hell" who forgot to pay rent and even built a nightclub inside his house.

The 38-year-old Dutchman, who spent four years at Anfield between 2007 and 2011, is finally selling his Merseyside property - 18 years after first moving in.

'He Built a Nightclub Without Permission'

Sharing the story on X (formerly Twitter), Babel looked back on his early days in Liverpool, and the chaos that followed once he began renting the house out.

The home, which is now listed on Rightmove for roughly £900,000, features seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, a cinema room, sauna, swimming pool and, yes, a bar area where the infamous "nightclub" once stood.

Drenthe's Wild Football Career

Drenthe's antics are far from surprising for fans who remember his colourful career.

After joining Real Madrid as a teenager in 2007, he developed a reputation for his off-field lifestyle, once even crashing into a police car on Madrid's ring road.

His one-season loan spell at Everton in 2011/12 season was similarly eventful - flashes of brilliance overshadowed by disciplinary issues.

Since retiring, the 37-year-old has dabbled in music, acting, and even joked about becoming the next James Bond, with bookmakers once listing him at 500/1 to take over from Daniel Craig.

