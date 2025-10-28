Turkish football rocked by refereeing betting scandal
The shocking revelation came following an internal investigation by the TFF, which uncovered widespread misconduct among match officials at various levels of the domestic game.
TFF President Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu confirmed that seven top-tier referees were among those implicated and vowed to impose severe disciplinary measures.
As a federation, we started by cleaning up our own backyard.He added that all those involved would be referred to the TFF's disciplinary board, with punishments expected to follow Article 57 of the federation's disciplinary code, meaning suspensions of between three months and one year from officiating.
Among those found to have betting accounts were seven top-level referees, 15 top-level assistants, 36 classified referees, and 94 classified assistants.
However, the fallout could extend beyond Turkey's borders.
Should FIFA intervene under Article 27 of its Code of Ethics, individuals could face bans of up to three years and fines reaching 100,000 Swiss francs (£94,000).
A New Beginning for Clean Football
The scandal has sent shockwaves across Turkish football, prompting reactions from several of the country's biggest clubs.
Beşiktaş released a statement calling the findings "a new beginning for clean football," whilst Fenerbahçe president Sadettin Saran described the revelations as both "shocking and hopeful."
Mounting Pressure After Mourinho's Referee Criticism
The controversy comes months after José Mourinho, during his short spell as Fenerbahçe coach, publicly criticised the standard of officiating in Turkey.
The latest revelations have only added to concerns about integrity and governance within Turkish football - a sport already facing challenges over match-fixing and corruption in recent years.
As disciplinary proceedings loom, the TFF has promised a full overhaul of its refereeing structure, aiming to restore credibility to one of Europe's most passionate footballing nations.
