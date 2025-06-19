José Mourinho at centre of WhatsApp leak scandal
|Photo: AP
The controversy centres on alleged remarks made by Celal Nuri Demirtürk, president of the TFF's Professional Football Disciplinary Board, during a conversation that appeared online earlier this week.
In the leaked screenshots, Demirtürk reportedly writes,
We will make him pay for this next season. He has been tolerated too much.
The message is believed to be in reference to Mourinho's explosive comments after a 0-0 draw with Galatasaray in February, when he accused Turkish referees of bias and chaos, earning himself a four-match touchline ban and a £35,000 fine - later halved on appeal.
Full-Scale Fallout
In response to the leak, Demirtürk and the entire disciplinary board have now resigned.
However, the backlash from Fenerbahçe has only intensified as the Istanbul club issued an official statement.
Our club has made an official application to Turkish Football Federation in response to the correspondence that has been made public today and is claimed to belong to members of the Professional Football Disciplinary Board.
We believe that this hostile mentality, which clearly violates the principle of impartiality and is based on showdowns and revenge, has no place in Turkish sports.
Fener's general secretary Burak Kızılhan also called for a full investigation.
If these allegations are true, not only would the impartiality of the relevant board be compromised, but the institutional reputation and public trust in the Turkish Football Federation would be seriously damaged.
For individuals who serve on one of the most important boards with the duty to establish justice in Turkish football to be involved in such statements would render the concept of "discipline" ineffective and constitute a clear attack on the principles of impartiality and equality.
The Mourinho-Gala War
The leaked comments relate to Mourinho's February feud with referees, which reached boiling point after a tense Istanbul derby with Galatasaray.
Mourinho claimed he hadn't been told "the whole truth" about VAR officials and demanded Atilla Karaoğlan never officiate another Fenerbahçe match.
He also described one match official as "just a little boy on the pitch" and accused the Galatasaray bench of "jumping around like monkeys" - prompting Galatasaray to accuse Mourinho of racism in an official complaint.
Mourinho denied the accusation and is reportedly suing the club for defamation.
He also picked up a three-game suspension for grabbing Gala manager Okan Buruk by the nose in a bizarre post-match altercation.
What's Next for Mourinho?
Despite the chaos, bans and legal battles, Mourinho is expected to remain at Fenerbahçe for the 2025/26 season, with reports suggesting he remains focused on delivering silverware next term.
The club's fans, meanwhile, are rallying behind the Portuguese boss, who has once again found himself at the heart of a bitter footballing power struggle - one that now includes resignations at the highest level of Turkish football.
