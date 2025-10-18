Wilfried Zaha blasts Jean-Philippe Mateta over 'disgusting' France dream laughter claims

Photo: Getty Images

At Crystal Palace, right at the start, when I wasn't even playing, I spoke about the France team in the dressing room and I had team-mates like Wilfried Zaha who were laughing.



They said that I was mad to think about the France team when I wasn't even playing at Crystal Palace, but I responded saying that it was my objective and that I simply had to play to show what I could do.



My dream has always been to play for the France team.

Zaha: "It's Disgusting"

I've got to clear up this Mateta situation because he doesn't want to. I spoke to him and he doesn't want to, he's okay with it.



I'd never bully someone or say someone won't make it here or won't make it all. Nothing like that.



It's disgusting when I see that someone who I thought was a friend do that.

There was ten players that he had this conversation with.



As friends, we laughed it off but we were joking around that it was going to be difficult, especially with [Karim] Benzema and all these different players playing in those positions. But we never, ever once said, "You're never going to make it."



Why would he say my name when there was ten people? Was it because Zaha is the biggest name?



It's nasty, man, it is nasty! This is why I don't have football friends and keep myself to myself.

From Congratulations to Confrontation

I even congratulated him publicly on his Instagram, on his posts, so to hear that story come out it's like, "What the f***?" Did you dislike me the whole time for you to come out with this?

