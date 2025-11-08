Claude Makélélé joins Miss Universe 2025 judging panel
Table of Contents
|Photo: Getty Images
The 53-year-old, celebrated for his intelligence and precision as the midfield anchor in José Mourinho's title-winning Chelsea side, admitted his latest move is one even he didn't see coming.
Speaking exclusively to Daily Star Sport on behalf of bet365, Makélélé explained how he ended up on the judging panel of one of the world's most glamorous competitions, and why he's embracing the opportunity.
I think in life you need to have many experiences and my people who work with me presented me with this kind of opportunity.From Stamford Bridge to the Spotlight
So why not? We all come from ladies, we were born from ladies. We also have a family, we have a wife and we have a girlfriend.
Yes, the women in general are beautiful women. We love to see beautiful women, it's normal.
It will be my first experience, so I thought why not?
Makélélé's football résumé is the stuff of legend.
The Frenchman won the Champions League with Real Madrid, made 144 appearances for Chelsea, lifted two Premier League titles, and finished as a World Cup runner-up with France.
Now, he'll take a front-row seat as Miss Universe 2025 crowns its new winner at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Thailand, on Friday, 21 November.
Current titleholder Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark will pass on her crown after a year that included a £190,000 salary, a luxury New York apartment, and all-expenses-paid global travel.
Following in Famous Footsteps
Makélélé joins an eclectic list of celebrity guest judges to appear at Miss Universe over the years, including Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and supermodel Adriana Lima.
Whilst many fans are amused by his unconventional career detour, few would doubt the judgement of a man whose football intelligence was so respected that an entire midfield role - the Makelele role - was named after him.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Beautiful Champions League presenter Eysan Aksoy stuns fans - but there's one problem
- Diletta Leotta ad banned in Italy over 'sexualised' content
- Claude Makélélé: John Terry changed penalty order in 2008 Champions League final
- Colombia's sexiest policewoman takes social media by storm
- Pic of the day: Miss Universe 2011 hopefuls go footy
Post a Comment