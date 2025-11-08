Claude Makélélé joins Miss Universe 2025 judging panel

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Photo: Getty Images

I think in life you need to have many experiences and my people who work with me presented me with this kind of opportunity.



So why not? We all come from ladies, we were born from ladies. We also have a family, we have a wife and we have a girlfriend.



Yes, the women in general are beautiful women. We love to see beautiful women, it's normal.



It will be my first experience, so I thought why not?

From Stamford Bridge to the Spotlight

Following in Famous Footsteps

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here