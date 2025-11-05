Sir David Beckham knighted by King Charles for services to sport and charity
The former England captain received the honour during a ceremony in Berkshire on Tuesday, surrounded by his family - including wife Victoria, who now carries the title Lady Beckham.
Beckham's knighthood was confirmed in the King's Birthday Honours list in June, recognising his decades of contribution to football and humanitarian work.
'A Very Proud Day for My Family'
Reflecting on the honour, Beckham said:
It's a very proud day for us as a family today. I grew up in the east end of London in a very humble family and my dream was always to become a professional footballer to play for Manchester United, to play for my country.
Today to be honoured by one of the most important institutions in the world and one of the most respected institutions in the world, being an East End boy, it's a very proud day.
The monarchy has always been very important in our family, my grandparents, my parents, myself, my kids. I've always had huge respect for our royal family.
To be here to receive a knighthood by his majesty the King is pretty surreal.
A Storied Career Across the Globe
Arise, Sir David Beckham. ✨— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 4, 2025
This morning at Windsor Castle, The King presented Sir David Beckham with a Knighthood for Services to Sport and to Charity. pic.twitter.com/BpRQJ1lIJG
Beckham's knighthood caps off an illustrious career that began when he joined United's academy as a teenager.
He made his senior debut in 1992, became a first-team regular by 1996, and was integral to United's treble-winning season in 1999.
His curling free-kicks, tireless work rate and leadership made him one of the world's most recognisable footballers.
He later played for Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain, before retiring in 2013.
On the international stage, Beckham earned 115 caps for England, captaining his country for six years and famously scoring the last-minute free-kick against Greece in 2001 that secured qualification for the 2002 World Cup.
Service Beyond Football
Off the pitch, Beckham has been deeply involved in charitable and ambassadorial work.
He played a major role in helping London win the bid to host the 2012 Olympics and has served as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2005, focusing on children's welfare.
In 2024, he was appointed an ambassador for the King's Foundation, supporting the monarch's education and youth initiatives.
A devoted royalist, Beckham also made headlines in 2022 for queuing 12 hours to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lay in state.
