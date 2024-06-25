David Beckham pays visit to Sven-Göran Eriksson with 'six litres of wine'

Photo: Getty Images

He came with six litres of wine from dates that were important to me.



He had wine from 1948 - the year I was born, very nice of him. He is genuine, he could have been a big diva, but he is quite the opposite.

He ate herring and potatoes and elk meat. The previous day he had sent a chef who fixed the food, and then he came and was here for a day, we sat chatting, a lot about football.



It confirms, in a way, how great he is. He didn't have to come here. I felt proud that he came.

Former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson has revealed that David Beckham recently visited him and brought along six litres of wine.Beckham served as the Three Lions captain during Eriksson's spell in the England national team between 2001 and 2006.The pair were said to be very close and their friendship has seemingly continued since then as they recently spent a day together on Eriksson's farm.Earlier this year, Eriksson went public with his terminal cancer diagnosis in news that shocked the football world.Speaking last week to Radio Sweden'schannel, the 76-year-old reflected with great pride on the visit of former England captain Beckham to his Björkefors farm.Beckham also had wine from 1982, the year Eriksson won the UEFA Cup with IFK Göteborg, and 2000, which was the season his Lazio side won Serie A.