Samuel Umtiti opens up on Barcelona fallout and hidden battle with depression

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Photo: Getty Images

Umtiti Felt Blamed for His Own Injuries

After the World Cup, I wanted to take some time to find out exactly what I had and make the right decisions about my treatment.



We weren't necessarily in agreement with the club, so I decided to look elsewhere, to see specialists so that everyone could give me their opinion.



Most of them told me that I didn't need to have surgery.

Just because I'm not doing my rehabilitation with you doesn't mean I don't love you. No, it's just that I had decided on something else because what you offered me didn't work out.



But ultimately, from that moment on, I think the rift was created and people started talking, saying things that weren't necessarily true, putting all the blame on me.

'I Didn't Even Leave My House

Looking back, I know that mentally I was very, very, very affected by it, perhaps by the bouts of depression.



I didn't even leave my house. People didn't know all of this. They thought, "If he doesn't show anything on social media, it means he's not doing anything."

I worked so hard, I was doing two or three training sessions a day. I didn't even really have a life, I didn't see my friends.



When I read everything that came out in the press, I thought to myself, "How can they think that about me?" I'm not like that, money isn't what motivates me. I just wanted to play football.

Barcelona Exit, Lille Move and Retirement

I had a lot of resentment before, but I've done a lot of work and I don't hold a grudge against anyone. I'm at peace with all of that.

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here