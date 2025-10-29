Man Utd youngster Rhys Bennett reveals father's suicide in heartbreaking tribute
|Photo: Manchester United FC
The 21-year-old centre-back, who came through United's academy and spent last season on loan at Fleetwood Town, confirmed the heartbreaking news in a touching tribute to his father.
In an emotional Instagram post, Bennett wrote:
Dad, I never thought I'd have to write this so soon, over the weekend I found out that he'd took his own life.Bennett also included contact details for mental health helplines and suicide prevention charities in his post, urging others who may be struggling to seek help.
Broken, devastated, just don't want to believe it's real but the sad reality is that it is, from driving me here, there and everywhere as a kid to watching me fulfil my dream of becoming a professional footballer.
I love you in this life and the next.
Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem, please speak up, you don't realise how much you are truly loved.
Support from Manchester United and Football Community
United have since confirmed that Bennett has been granted compassionate leave and is receiving well-being and pastoral support from the club.
In a statement, United said:
Rhys is receiving well-being support from the club and has requested privacy for his family at this time of grief.Bennett's Journey at Manchester United
Our deepest condolences go to Rhys, his family, and anyone else affected by this devastating loss.
In a mark of respect, our Under-21s team will wear black armbands and hold a minute's silence at this evening's National League Cup fixture against Rochdale.
Bennett, who captained United's Under-18s to FA Youth Cup victory, has risen steadily through the academy ranks.
Though yet to make a senior competitive appearance, he featured in pre-season tours under Erik ten Hag and has gained valuable experience on loan in the EFL with Fleetwood and Stockport County.
The Manchester-born defender has made 35 senior appearances in League Two and continues to be regarded as a promising talent within the United setup.
