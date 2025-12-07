Everything you need to know from 2026 World Cup draw

A Star-Studded Draw Ceremony

Group-by-Group Overview

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, Korea Republic, Denmark / North Macedonia / Czechia / Republic of Ireland

Group B: Canada, Qatar, Switzerland, Italy / Northern Ireland / Wales / Bosnia & Herzegovina

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Group D: USMNT, Paraguay, Australia, Turkiye / Romania / Slovakia / Kosovo

Group E: Germany, Curaçao, Côte d'Ivoire, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia, Ukraine / Sweden / Poland / Albania

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia

Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, Iraq / Bolivia / Suriname

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, Uzbekistan, Colombia, Congo DR / Jamaica / New Caledonia

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

