img
Home news world cup 2026

Everything you need to know from 2026 World Cup draw

Updated: 0 min read
Table of Contents
Everything you need to know from 2026 World Cup draw
Photo: @FIFAcom
The draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been finalised, confirming several heavyweight group-stage match-ups as anticipation builds for football's biggest-ever tournament.

The expanded 48-team event - co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico - begins on 11 June 2026, with Mexico facing South Africa in the opening match in Group A.

A Star-Studded Draw Ceremony

The draw featured a notable mix of political leaders and global sporting icons.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney drew Canada into Group B, whilst Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum placed Mexico in Group A.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump selected the USMNT for Group D.

NFL legend Tom Brady then handled the first round of non-host selections, placing Brazil in Group C.

Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, France, Portugal and Argentina were subsequently allocated across Groups E to K.

England, the final Pot 1 team remaining, landed in Group L.

The final pots were drawn by basketball great Shaquille O'Neal, baseball star Aaron Judge and hockey icon Wayne Gretzky.

Group-by-Group Overview

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, Korea Republic, Denmark / North Macedonia / Czechia / Republic of Ireland
Group B: Canada, Qatar, Switzerland, Italy / Northern Ireland / Wales / Bosnia & Herzegovina
Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland
Group D: USMNT, Paraguay, Australia, Turkiye / Romania / Slovakia / Kosovo
Group E: Germany, Curaçao, Côte d'Ivoire, Ecuador
Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia, Ukraine / Sweden / Poland / Albania
Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand
Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia
Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, Iraq / Bolivia / Suriname
Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan
Group K: Portugal, Uzbekistan, Colombia, Congo DR / Jamaica / New Caledonia
Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

England Set for Croatia Rematch

Thomas Tuchel's England will open their campaign on 17 June in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup semi-final against Croatia.

They then meet Ghana on 23 June, before concluding their group matches on 27 June versus Panama - a team England famously beat 6-1 at the 2018 tournament.

Their fixtures will take place across a selection of venues including Toronto, Boston, New York, Dallas or Philadelphia, with final allocations still to be confirmed.

For fans looking to secure accommodation, you can explore options via Booking.com, whilst match tickets are available from StubHub.

USMNT Draw Australia in Group D

The USMNT face a challenging path in Group D, taking on Paraguay, Australia and one of Turkiye, Romania, Slovakia or Kosovo depending on the result of the UEFA play-offs.

Trump described drawing the host nation's ball as "an honour" as preparations ramp up for a historic home World Cup.

Paths Revealed for Brazil, France and Argentina

Brazil headline Group C with Morocco, Haiti and Scotland.

Defending champions France enter a difficult Group I featuring Senegal and Norway, whilst Argentina face Algeria, Austria and Jordan in Group J.

Four UEFA Play-off Places Still Unclaimed

Four European spots remain open heading into the tournament.

Play-off semi-finals are scheduled for 26 March 2026, followed by the finals on 31 March, completing the 16-team European contingent.

With the draw now set, excitement grows for what is shaping up to be the biggest, boldest and most ambitious World Cup in history.

Get new posts by email:
For any enquiries, please contact us here.

Post a Comment