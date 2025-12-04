How Dan Burn ended three-year feud with Arsenal's Kai Havertz
|Photo: AFP/Getty Images
The pair's rivalry goes back more than three years and began in heated fashion.
In March 2022, during a Premier League clash between Chelsea and Newcastle, Havertz caught Burn with an elbow, leaving the defender requiring stitches.
Havertz avoided a red card and later scored a last-minute winner, heightening the tension between them.
Later that year, Newcastle secured a 1-0 victory at St James' Park, but tempers boiled over again at full-time.
Burn and Havertz clashed in a fiery altercation, with the Newcastle defender later admitting emotions were running high.
It was the emotion of the game wasn't it? Me and Kai had a few run-ins before and it's just part and parcel of the game.The feud resurfaced the following season when Burn confronted Havertz after a heavy challenge on Sean Longstaff.
It can get the better of you at the times. But when you are in that environment and clinging on in stoppage time and wanting to win the game, these things happen.
But according to Burn, the animosity officially ended this summer.
A Truce Over Drinks in SingaporeSpeaking to FourFourTwo, Burn revealed that he and Havertz settled their differences during Newcastle's pre-season trip to Singapore, where they bumped into several Arsenal players.
He's actually, frustratingly enough, quite a nice guy. I had a drink with him and he's actually sound.Despite the pair's fiery past, Burn insists their clashes were simply part of elite football, and both players are now happy to move forward.
I saw him in pre-season when we played in Singapore. We had time where we could go and have a few drinks, and we saw some of the Arsenal lads.
I just got chatting to him. We both said to each other, "That's just the way it is when we play." We've just got to be at that sort of level.
Contrasting Fortunes This SeasonBurn has been ever-present in England squads since Thomas Tuchel took charge and looks on track to head to next year's World Cup.
He recently returned from suspension in Newcastle's win over Everton.
Havertz, meanwhile, is battling to regain fitness for Germany after undergoing knee surgery in August.
The 26-year-old, who joined Arsenal from Chelsea in a £65 million move in 2023, has managed just 30 minutes of action this season and hasn't featured since the opening-day win over Manchester United.
