Real Madrid outcast Endrick urged to join Tottenham
|Photo: Getty Images
Signed from Palmeiras in 2022 in a deal that could rise to €60 million, Endrick arrived in Spain with a reputation as one of the most exciting young talents in world football.
His debut season under Carlo Ancelotti showed flashes of that potential, as he scored seven goals in 37 appearances across all competitions.
However, since Ancelotti's departure from the Bernabéu, Endrick's progress has slowed dramatically.
Injuries and a Changing Landscape at MadridA hamstring injury ruled Endrick out of the Club World Cup and the opening weeks of the new campaign.
When he returned, the situation at Madrid had shifted.
New head coach Xabi Alonso had settled on alternative attacking options, leaving the Brazilian limited to just three appearances and struggling for rhythm.
With the 2026 World Cup fast approaching, concerns are growing that Endrick's lack of minutes could damage his development, and his international prospects.
Interest in the 18-year-old has been widespread.
Manchester United explored him as a contingency option following Benjamin Šeško's injury, whilst several clubs across Europe have made discreet enquiries.
Olympique Lyon are believed to be Endrick's preferred destination, seen as a calmer environment offering regular starts away from relentless pressure.
Madrid, however, initially favoured a loan move within La Liga, believing continuity would aid his adaptation as he edges closer to Spanish citizenship.
Endrick, by contrast, is understood to be prioritising guaranteed minutes above all else.
Sandro: "Come to the Premier League"Former Tottenham and Brazil midfielder Sandro has now offered blunt advice, urging Endrick to swap Madrid frustration for Premier League opportunity, with Spurs named as the ideal destination.
Speaking to BOYLE Sports, Sandro said:
Endrick needs to play. I think a Premier League move would be good for him.Sandro believes Tottenham, in particular, could provide the right environment for Endrick to rediscover confidence and enjoyment.
Football is about games. He needs to have that run of games. You can't just be a Real Madrid player and not play.
Come to the Premier League! It's the best league in the world, and you're going to love it.
He needs to come to Tottenham. We're going to help him and he will help us as well.
When you are at Real Madrid, one of the biggest teams in the world, but you are not part of it, you are not happy. Endrick needs to be part of it. Endrick needs to be playing football.
World Cup Hopes Hanging in the BalanceEndrick's limited club involvement has already impacted his international prospects.
Ancelotti, now Brazil's head coach, has yet to include the teenager in a national squad since taking charge.
Whilst the Italian remains confident in Endrick's long-term potential, he has been clear that regular football is essential.
He has to think with his entourage about what's best. Talk to the club, to see what's best for him.
Endrick is very young, this won't be his last World Cup. He could play in the 2026 World Cup, because he has the quality for it, but he could also be in the 2030 World Cup, or the 2034 World Cup, and maybe even the 2038 World Cup.
I believe it's important for him to get back to playing and show his qualities.
Still Hope at Real Madrid?Despite his marginal role, Endrick has shown glimpses of his talent.
A lively display in the Copa del Rey against Talavera served as a reminder of his sharp movement and natural finishing instinct.
Those moments suggest his Madrid story may not yet be over - even as a loan move, potentially to Lyon, gathers momentum.
With Sevilla up next before the Christmas break, any appearance could represent another audition for a player desperate to get his career moving again.
