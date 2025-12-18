Zlatan's son Maximilian Ibrahimović called up by AC Milan for Supercoppa
|Photo: Getty Images
The Rossoneri legend has not come out of retirement, but his 19-year-old son Maximilian Ibrahimović has been called up to Milan's senior squad for the Italian Supercoppa, raising the prospect of a new chapter in the famous family name.
Maximilian is one of six youth and reserve-team players included in Milan's travelling party to Saudi Arabia, with head coach Massimiliano Allegri forced to bolster his squad due to a growing injury list.
Zlatan enjoyed two spells at Milan, scoring 93 goals in 163 appearances and winning two scudetti and an Italian Supercoppa.
Now, his son could potentially make his first-team debut during Milan's Supercoppa campaign in Riyadh.
Allegri Explains Ibrahimović Call-UpSpeaking ahead of the trip, Allegri praised the youngsters drafted into the squad.
They have good skills. I wanted to reward them for what they are doing in training.Maximilian currently plays for Milan Futuro, the club's reserve side, and has been training regularly with the first team.
His inclusion comes as Milan look to manage workload and injuries during a hectic schedule.
Milan Head to Saudi Arabia for Supercoppa ShowdownThe Supercoppa Italiana begins this week in Riyadh, with Milan facing Serie A champions Napoli in the first semi-final on Thursday evening.
The second semi-final sees Coppa Italia winners Bologna take on Inter Milan on Friday, with the final scheduled for Monday night.
All four teams are set to fly to Saudi Arabia this week, with Milan departing from Malpensa Airport on Tuesday afternoon, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
Youth Players Given Their ChanceAlongside Maximilian, Allegri has named several other young players in his travelling squad:
- Matteo Dutu (20) - Milan Futuro
- Valeri Vladimirov (17) - Milan Futuro
- Emanuele Sala (18) - Primavera midfielder
- Emanuele Borsani (17) - Primavera winger
Supercoppa at StakeMilan are the defending Supercoppa champions, having beaten Inter in last season's final to claim the trophy for the eighth time.
Napoli have won the competition twice, whilst Bologna - fresh from ending a 51-year wait for major silverware with the Coppa Italia - are yet to lift the Supercoppa.
With Milan and Napoli both dropping points in Serie A at the weekend, Allegri will be keen to start the year with silverware, and the sight of an Ibrahimović lifting a trophy in Milan colours would be a fitting headline.
