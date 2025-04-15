15-year-old Kai Rooney scores solo stunner for Man Utd academy
Table of Contents
|Photo: @WayneRooney
Despite United's 5-1 defeat in the friendly match on Friday, all eyes were on the 15-year-old as he delivered a moment of magic that reminded fans of his father's legacy at Old Trafford.
The goal came from a long ball over the top, which Kai expertly controlled with a silky first touch.
Displaying strength and composure beyond his years, he shrugged off a defender pulling at his shirt, dribbled powerfully toward goal, and calmly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper with his left foot.
April 20, 2025A Football Legacy in Motion
Kai Rooney joined United's youth academy in December 2020, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, who remains the club's all-time leading goalscorer with 253 goals in 559 appearances.
Before rejoining the red side of Manchester, Kai spent time with Manchester City's youth setup and Bethesda SC in Washington, during Wayne's stint in the MLS with D.C. United.
What's Next for Kai?
Though still just 15, Kai's performances are turning heads within the academy and beyond.
With proper guidance and development, many fans believe he could soon follow the path of other youth standouts like Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho into the senior squad.
And whilst his father watches closely from the sidelines, the next chapter of the Rooney legacy at the Red Devils may just be beginning.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Olivier Giroud scores first MLS goal with stunning free-kick
- Non-league goalkeeper scores spectacular last-minute SCISSOR KICK
- Non-league star completes hat-trick with goal from OWN penalty box
- Arsenal legend's son scores outrageous goal for non-league side
- Puskas Award Contender! Lizbeth Ovalle (Tigres Femenil) vs Guadalajara Femenil
Post a Comment