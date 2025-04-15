Home family goal golazo manchester united video wayne rooney young player

15-year-old Kai Rooney scores solo stunner for Man Utd academy

Photo: @WayneRooney
Kai Rooney, son of club legend Wayne Rooney, scored a sensational solo goal for Manchester United's academy team against Real Sociedad's U-17 side.

Despite United's 5-1 defeat in the friendly match on Friday, all eyes were on the 15-year-old as he delivered a moment of magic that reminded fans of his father's legacy at Old Trafford.

The goal came from a long ball over the top, which Kai expertly controlled with a silky first touch.

Displaying strength and composure beyond his years, he shrugged off a defender pulling at his shirt, dribbled powerfully toward goal, and calmly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper with his left foot.

A Football Legacy in Motion

Kai Rooney joined United's youth academy in December 2020, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, who remains the club's all-time leading goalscorer with 253 goals in 559 appearances.

Before rejoining the red side of Manchester, Kai spent time with Manchester City's youth setup and Bethesda SC in Washington, during Wayne's stint in the MLS with D.C. United.

What's Next for Kai?

Though still just 15, Kai's performances are turning heads within the academy and beyond.

With proper guidance and development, many fans believe he could soon follow the path of other youth standouts like Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho into the senior squad.

And whilst his father watches closely from the sidelines, the next chapter of the Rooney legacy at the Red Devils may just be beginning.

