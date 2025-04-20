Olivier Giroud scores first MLS goal with stunning free-kick

World Cup-winning French striker Olivier Giroud finally has his first MLS goal, and it was absolutely worth the wait.The 38-year-old, who joined LAFC midway through last season after a decorated career in Europe, broke his MLS scoring drought in his 16th league appearance.Giroud had previously scored in LAFC's 2024 US Open Cup final win, and he opened his league scoring account in style with a jaw-dropping free-kick goal during Saturday’s thrilling 3-3 draw against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park.The former Arsenal and AC Milan ace curled a powerful left-footed shot off the crossbar and into the net, bringing the crowd to its feet and sparking a dramatic comeback for the visitors.

Giroud's goal came with LAFC trailing by two, injecting life into a match that seemed to be slipping away.David Martínez also found the back of the net, while Denis Bouanga completed the comeback with a 90th-minute penalty-kick goal.