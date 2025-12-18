New FIFA game coming to Netflix ahead of World Cup 2026
For decades, FIFA partnered with EA Sports to produce some of the most successful sports video games ever made.
However, that long-running collaboration ended in 2022, with EA continuing under the EA Sports FC banner whilst FIFA's promised rival game failed to materialise - until now.
On Wednesday afternoon, FIFA confirmed that a brand-new FIFA simulation game, developed and published by Delphi Interactive, will be available exclusively to Netflix subscribers via Netflix Games.
A New Era for FIFA GamingWhilst full gameplay details remain under wraps, FIFA President Gianni Infantino described the project as "the beginning of a new era of digital football," claiming it will "redefine the pure notion of simulation games."
The game will include single-player and multiplayer modes, and according to industry outlet Restart, it will be playable on TVs using a smartphone as a controller - lowering the barrier to entry for casual players.
Netflix confirmed the news in a statement published on its official website:
This summer, as the world gathers to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026, fans can play a newly reimagined FIFA football simulation game exclusively on Netflix Games.The streaming giant added:
The game, developed and published by Delphi Interactive, allows Netflix members to experience the emotion and drama of the tournament in its purest, most joyful form - in a format that's fast to learn, thrilling to master, and built for anyone to jump in.
Millions of people already watch Netflix on their TVs, and now you can play games there too.
The new FIFA game will join recently released titles as part of a suite of games that Netflix members can find on their TVs, right alongside their favorite shows and movies, using their phones as a controller.
Playable on TVs - Free for Netflix MembersThe new FIFA game will be free to play for Netflix members, requiring only an active subscription and a mobile phone.
It will initially be available on select TVs in certain countries, with a wider rollout planned over time.
Netflix's President of Games, Alain Tascan, said:
The FIFA World Cup is going to be the cultural event of 2026, and now fans will be able to celebrate their fandom by bringing the game right into their living rooms.
We want to bring football back to its roots with something everyone can play with just the touch of a button.
'A Game Anyone Can Pick Up'Delphi Interactive, the studio behind the project, says accessibility is central to its vision.
Founder and CEO Casper Daugaard said:
Football is the biggest thing in the world. As lifelong FIFA fans, we're honoured to help usher in the bold next generation and reimagine the future of the franchise.Company president Andy Kleinman added:
Our mission is simple: Make the FIFA game the most fun, approachable, and global football game ever created.
Together with FIFA and Netflix Games, Delphi is building a game worthy of the world's favorite sport - a game that anyone, anywhere, can pick up and instantly feel the magic of football.
How This Differs from EA Sports FCEA previously released standalone World Cup titles up to 2018, before switching to downloadable World Cup updates for FIFA 18 and FIFA 22.
Since the split with FIFA, EA's EA Sports FC series has continued independently, without official World Cup branding.
This Netflix-exclusive FIFA game represents the governing body's first true gaming return since the split, albeit with a very different, more casual-friendly approach.
For now, FIFA and Netflix are keeping most details close to their chest.
As Netflix teased in its announcement:
Consider this the opening whistle - more details arrive in 2026.
