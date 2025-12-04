Man United confirm former midfielder is alive after false reports of death
|Photo: @EURO2024DE
Moses, who spent eight years at Old Trafford between 1981 and 1989 after joining from West Bromwich Albion for £500,000, made 150 league appearances for United and became the club's first-ever Black goalscorer.
He was also part of Sir Alex Ferguson's first United starting XI in 1986.
False Reports Emerge From GreeceThe rumours began after Greek side Doxa Pigadakion, where Moses previously worked as a coach, issued a statement on Wednesday claiming the 65-year-old had died.
The club even announced a funeral date and said the information had been provided by Moses' wife.
The statement read in part:
With our club, and with its people, he has always had communication and a two-way sporting respect.Moses is understood to be living on the Greek island of Zakynthos (Zante) with his wife and briefly coached Pigadakion's women's team during the 2020/21 season.
These feelings led his wife to contact us immediately yesterday Tuesday morning, to inform us that Remi is no longer with us, and to ask for some small help.
Our club expresses its deepest condolences to his family.
The funeral service will take place on Saturday, December 13th at 12:00 noon, in the parish of Argassi.
Family and Journalists Quickly Debunk RumoursFortunately, the claims were swiftly dismissed.
Journalist Andy Mitten confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that Moses was "alive and well," before one of Moses' children, Reece Blakeley, responded publicly.
I have just spoken with my brothers (his sons). Can confirm the legend is still alive and well— RB 🏴🇯🇲 (@reeceblakeley_) December 3, 2025
Manchester United Issue Official StatementUnited were also forced to intervene, with a spokesperson stating:
Remi's family have confirmed to us that the rumours of his passing are entirely false.The mix-up has left both the club and fans relieved, whilst highlighting how quickly misinformation can spread online.
They are baffled about their origins, and report him to be healthy and in good spirits.
Moses, who made 199 appearances in total for the Red Devils, remains fondly remembered for his tough, hard-working midfield displays, including his standout role in the famous 1984 European Cup Winners' Cup tie against Barcelona, where he helped limit Diego Maradona across the two legs.
