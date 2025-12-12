FIFA faces fan fury over 'extortionate' World Cup 2026 ticket prices
|Photo: FIFA/Getty Images
FIFA allocates around 8% of match tickets to national football associations to distribute to their most loyal supporters.
But leaked pricing tables published by the German Football Association (DFB) show group-stage tickets costing between $180 and $700, far higher than the $60 entry-level seats FIFA has repeatedly promoted for general sales.
Prices for the final range from $4,185 to $8,680, depending on category, with only three categories available through national associations, compared with four via FIFA directly.
Fan group Football Supporters Europe (FSE) slammed the costs, calling them "extortionate" and claiming supporters would face paying $8,111 to follow their national team from the opening match to the final via PMA (Participating Member Association) allocations.
That figure, it says, is almost five times more than in Qatar 2022.
Fans Outraged by Price HikesIn a strongly worded statement, FSE said:
Football Supporters Europe is astonished by the extortionate ticket prices imposed by FIFA on the most dedicated supporters for next year's FIFA World Cup.FSE claims the most affordable Category 4 tickets - usually reserved for loyal supporters - will not be available through national associations.
This is a monumental betrayal of the tradition of the World Cup, ignoring the contribution of supporters to the spectacle it is.
Instead, FIFA is keeping them for its general sale, which now uses dynamic pricing, meaning prices can fluctuate based on demand.
The group also criticised FIFA for abandoning consistent pricing across group matches, accusing the governing body of introducing variable ticket rates based on the "perceived attractiveness" of fixtures.
Loyal Fans Face Costs Up to 370% Higher Than QatarFigures shared by European fan groups show that following a team throughout the 2026 tournament could cost $6,540, compared with about $1,390 in Qatar - a staggering 370% increase.
Breakdown of average expected costs (via national associations):
- Group Stage: $554 (Qatar equivalent: $196)
- Round of 32 (new stage): $222
- Round of 16: $279 (Qatar: $91)
- Quarter-finals: $644 (Qatar: $195)
- Semi-finals: $871 (Qatar: $338)
- Final: $3,964 (Qatar: $572)
England Fans Stunned by Pricing BreakdownThe England Football Association shared its numbers with members of the England Supporters Travel Club (ESTC).
Fans who want to attend every game through to the final would need to pay $7,020 (£5,228) - broadly consistent with the figures reported across Europe.
FIFA Defends Pricing, But Pressure MountsFIFA maintained earlier this year that tickets would initially range from $60 for group matches to $6,730 for the final, but has since confirmed that dynamic pricing will apply for the first time in World Cup history.
For PMA allocations, only fixed-price tickets are offered, but these are now significantly higher than the original 2018 host-bid promises of $21 seats and a $2,242 full tournament path.
FSE has called for FIFA to immediately suspend PMA ticket sales, consult affected fan groups and reconsider pricing structures.
Third Wave of Ticket Sales OpensFIFA launched its third phase of ticket sales on Thursday, allowing fans to apply for specific matches via its Random Selection Draw.
The window is open from 11 December 2025 to 13 January 2026.
Now that the draw has placed teams into groups, matches featuring superstars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are expected to attract millions of applications - especially with the possibility of an Argentina vs Portugal quarter-final in Kansas City.
However, even applying does not guarantee a ticket, and demand is expected to exceed supply by a huge margin.
Historical Comparison
- USA 1994: $25-$475
- Qatar 2022: $70-$1,600
- USA/Canada/Mexico 2026: $60-$8,680 (and rising)
For example, legitimate resale platforms such as StubHub often provide access to sold-out matches, but typically at higher market rates.
