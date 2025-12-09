FIFA confirms mandatory hydration breaks for all 2026 World Cup matches
The measure has been introduced to prioritise player welfare, with next summer's competition expected to feature high temperatures across host nations the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Unlike previous tournaments, where cooling breaks were only used in extreme heat, the new rule will apply in every game, regardless of weather conditions.
Each half will pause at around the 22-minute mark, creating a match structure that effectively mirrors four quarters.
FIFA confirmed the decision followed consultation with coaches and broadcasters, and described the new system as "a streamlined and simplified version" of the breaks trialled at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, where some fixtures took place in temperatures exceeding 38ºC (100ºF).
Players Reported Concerning Heat Levels at Club World CupSeveral players who took part in last summer's Club World Cup expressed concerns about the conditions.
Benfica forward Andreas Schjelderup, who played in temperatures above 38ºC, said:
I don't think I have ever played in such heat. I don't think it's healthy, to be honest.Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández described suffering dizziness during a match.
I had to lie down on the ground because I was really dizzy. Playing in this temperature is very dangerous.The new hydration breaks aim to prevent such situations from recurring on football's biggest stage.
Full 2026 World Cup Schedule ReleasedThe complete match schedule for the 2026 World Cup - the first to feature 48 teams - was officially confirmed on Saturday.
Fans planning to travel can already secure accommodation and tickets through partner platforms:
