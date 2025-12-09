World Cup 2026 tickets: How to buy, prices, lottery phases and priority windows explained
Table of Contents
|Photo: Reuters
With mandatory IDs, phased releases, lotteries and fierce competition from millions of fans, buying a seat at the world's biggest football tournament requires strategy, timing and a fair bit of luck.
Spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico, the 2026 World Cup is set to be the largest ever staged, with more than seven million seats expected across all venues.
Competition for tickets will be intense and prices high, making it essential for supporters to understand exactly how the process works.
Heimo Schirgi, FIFA World Cup 26 chief operating officer, said:
We already have seen massive interest from around the world for this tournament, and especially from within the host countries as Canada, Mexico and the United States prepare to host the biggest FIFA World Cup yet.
This second phase, with its host country domestic exclusivity time slot, will allow us to say thank you to these local fans, while ensuring global opportunity as well.
How the 2026 Ticketing Phases Work
Phase 1 - Visa Presale Draw (Completed)The first phase ran from 10-19 September 2025, exclusively for Visa cardholders.
Tickets were allocated through a lottery, with more than one million released.
Phase 2 - Early Ticket Draw (27–31 October 2025)The second phase allows fans to apply for another one million tickets via FIFA.com/tickets.
You must create or log into your FIFA ticketing account, as this unique ID is mandatory for all lotteries.
If selected, FIFA will email you with a designated time slot - usually 24 to 72 hours - during which you can enter the purchase portal.
Tickets can sell out within minutes once your window opens.
Host Nation Priority WindowResidents of Canada, Mexico and the United States receive a 72-hour priority period from 12 November 2025, covering 75% of single-match tickets within their country.
After this window, remaining tickets will be available to all draw entrants globally.
Additional phases will follow in 2026.
How Much Will Tickets Cost?Tickets are priced across four categories, starting at $60 for group-stage matches and reaching $6,730 for the final.
For the first time, the World Cup will use dynamic pricing, meaning ticket prices may fluctuate depending on demand.
Fans should also budget for:
- Flights and accommodation
- Local transport
- Currency exchange impact
- Potential visa requirements (particularly for U.S. entry)
Understanding the Lottery SystemFIFA's lottery process is designed to distribute tickets fairly, but it removes much of the control from fans.
Premium matches such as the opening ceremony, semi-finals and final attract enormous demand, with millions applying for a limited pool of seats.
You can improve your odds by:
- Applying for group-stage matches
- Avoiding games involving major football nations
- Staying flexible with locations and dates
- Applying across multiple phases
Alternative Ways to Get World Cup Tickets
1. Airline Loyalty ProgrammesAmerican Airlines recently confirmed that its AAdvantage members can redeem miles for World Cup tickets.
- 13 October: Executive Platinum and ConciergeKey
- 14 October: Platinum Pro, Platinum and Gold
- 15 October: All other members
2. FIFA's 'Right to Buy' SystemThis premium pathway guarantees access to tickets, but at a significantly higher cost.
Packages typically include:
- Hospitality access
- Accommodation
- Transportation
- Exclusive amenities
3. Hospitality PackagesThe priciest but most comprehensive option, offering VIP treatment, premium seats, fine dining and exclusive venue access.
Ideal for fans seeking a full luxury experience.
4. Trusted Third-Party MarketplacesWhilst third-party marketplaces should be approached cautiously, some authorised platforms offer legitimate resale options - often with mark-ups.
Fans looking for flexibility sometimes turn to reputable resellers such as StubHub, where tickets may become available closer to matchday.
Natural example: Some supporters unable to secure tickets directly through FIFA choose to monitor reputable secondary platforms such as StubHub for last-minute availability.
Always verify a platform's authorisation status through FIFA's official guidance, as unauthorised sellers carry high risks of fraud or invalid tickets.
Strategy: How to Maximise Your ChancesTo give yourself the best chance of getting tickets:
- Register for all official phases
- Use multiple legitimate entry routes
- Stay flexible with match choices
- Prepare backup plans
Set realistic budget expectationsThe most adaptable fans - those willing to shift destination cities or match preferences - tend to succeed.
With demand at record levels, securing World Cup 2026 tickets will be a marathon, not a sprint.
But with preparation, patience and a little luck, the dream of being in North America for football's biggest event is within reach.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Everything you need to know from 2026 World Cup draw
- Donald Trump awarded inaugural FIFA Peace Prize at 2026 World Cup Draw
- Iran withdraws from World Cup 2026 draw over U.S. travel restrictions
- Fans face major battle for limited World Cup 2026 tickets
- World Cup 2026: Complete Guide to Matches, Cities, Tickets & Travel
Post a Comment