Frontrunners for the PFA Player of the Year

It's January and that means the Premier League has just passed the halfway mark. At the halfway mark, nothing is certain yet but already there are some indicators as to who will finish where.
Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool)2005 was the last time that a defender won the prestigious PFA Player of the Year. The great Chelsea defender, John Terry won the award after guiding his team to a Premier League championship.
Fast forward 14 years later, another defender is set to win the PFA Player of the Year award. Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk has been immense in defence for Liverpool and he is one of the big reasons why Liverpool finds itself on top of the league with a comfortable cushion of 4 points.
Not only has Virgil Van Dijk managed to put in stellar performances on a regular basis, but he has also managed to make anyone he plays with indefence look good thereby improving the team's defence.
Mohammed Salah (Liverpool)The Premier League top scorer and also the PFA Player of the Year for 2018 Mo Salah is on course to repeat the double once again this year.
At the present moment, Salah occupies pole position on the goal scoring chart, two goals better off than his competitors Harry Kane and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.
In addition to banging the goals for Liverpool, Mo Salah has been leading on the front for Liverpool creating numerous chances for his teammates and also chipping in with some assists.
As a result, Salah's immense performances make him one of the hot favourites to win the PFA Player of the Year title for a second year running.
David Silva (Manchester City)Each time fans, punters or pundits were talking about Manchester City last season, at one point or the other the name Kevin de Bryune would come into the mix.
Such was the impressive performances of Kevin de Bryune that many fans, as well as pundits, were utterly gutted when he failed to win the 2018 PFA Player of the Year award.
2019 looked to be the year for Kevin de Bryune but an unfortunate long term injury meant that he missed the start of the season.
In his place came David Silva, a man who for so long did incredible things under the radar. However, in the absence of de Bryune, Silva has certainly risen above everyone else to become the symbol of Manchester City's brilliance.
For his efforts thus far, Silva does have a good chance of scooping the PFA Player of the Year award.