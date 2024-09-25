Pep Guardiola accused of 'ruining football'
Table of Contents
|Photo: @ManCity
Guardiola is widely considered to be among the finest managers in the history of football, and has changed the way fans and rival teams approach and think about the game.
Since Guardiola's arrival at Manchester City, clubs up and down the football pyramid have attempted to replicate the Spaniard's possession-based, high-pressing brand of football, to varying degrees of success.
The same can be said for teams across the globe, with coaches often criticised for trying to play expansive style of football like the Citizens, despite lacking the same quality of player that Guardiola has at his disposal.
Howard touched on this subject whilst discussing - on the new podcast It's Called Soccer with Rebecca Lowe, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville - about Mauricio Pochettino's recent appointment as United States' new coach.
READ MORE: How Joško Gvardiol passed up chance to set Premier League record
The former Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea boss is inheriting a squad that flopped at the 2024 Copa America under Gregg Berhalter, with a disappointing showing on home soil put in at that event.
What Gregg Berhalter did was, you look back at my generation and we were just a bunch of tough, rugged guys, we had a couple of match-winners.
He [Berhalter] got this team to believe that they could compete, be expansive and play well in the forward areas.
I think what happened was, in all ways, Pep Guardiola has ruined football. Pep Guardiola has taught everybody that they can play expansive football. They can't.
Not everybody can do it. Three teams in the world can do it really well.
Guardiola's City have enjoyed another strong start to the campaign in pursuit of an historic fifth successive Premier League crown, though were held to a dramatic 2-2 draw at home to title rivals Arsenal on Sunday.
Post a Comment