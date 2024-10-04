Everton legend working for FREE at cash-strapped Scottish club

Photo: PA

I've given up my wage to try and help the club. I'm now working for nothing.



That's by the by, it's my own decision to try and help the club get through all this.



The players are worried, yes. They have contracts to fall upon, but it is the people around about the stadium, the staff, everyone's jobs are on the line.

I think you know since I've been here I've taken cuts and reductions.



Now, when I realised the position the club is in, in needing to raise £200,000 this month, I decided I don't need to get paid my wage.



I'll work for nothing just now to try and help them through this. The plight of the staff was in my mind. It always is.



I like to think I'm a caring person and I like to look after my staff and people around about me.

I'm not going to ask anyone else to do what I've done. It is each to their own.



I've done my bit and I'll continue to do my bit for the football club. Everyone who knows me knows that.



I'll do it as long as is needed before the people at the club come up with some money to save the club.



Obviously, I can't go without a wage forever and ever, because I need to put food on the table myself. But at the moment it is needs must - I'm making sacrifices.



It's not an easy time for the club and I've made the decision.

