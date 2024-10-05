What Aaron Ramsdale upset most about David Raya 'rivalry' at Arsenal
The battle between Ramsdale and Raya to be Arsenal No 1 had been one of the major talking points over the first few months of the 2023/24 season.
Ramsdale impressed between the Gunners' sticks during the 2022/23 campaign when he was named in the PFA Team of the Year and did not do much wrong as Arsenal challenged for the title.
However, Raya quickly deposed Ramsdale after arriving on loan from Brentford in a move that has since been made permanent.
That led the England international to a £25 million move to Southampton during the summer transfer window.
And Ramsdale has now broken his silence about his time on the Arsenal's bench with a surprise revelation as to what he hated the most about his predicament.
Speaking to the BBC, the 26-year-old said:
It used to do my head in. Coming off the pitch and then my wife would say, "You were on TV five times again today."
Why someone would pan to me when someone makes a save or a goal goes in and it pans to me on the bench.
I do think the story was bigger than what it needed to be. I do think it put pressure on David at time as well.
I tried my hardest to dislodge David out of the team. I do think now the rewards are showing. He's started the season incredibly well.
He was actually the first person to text me on my move here [Southampton] from the boys at Arsenal. But no he was great, he was top.
Ramsdale was limited to FA Cup and League Cup appearances for Arsenal last term, making 10 appearances in all competitions, with only six of those coming in the Premier League.
