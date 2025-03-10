Fabio Capello accuses Pep Guardiola of 'arrogance'
Table of Contents
|Photo: Getty Images
Manchester City boss Guardiola is widely recognised for revolutionising modern football with his possession-based style.
His tactical approach has influenced numerous coaches and teams worldwide.
However, not everyone shares the same admiration.
Capello, for one, didn't hesitate to aim some sharp criticism at the Spaniard, who was previously coached by the Italian during his brief spell at AS Roma in the early 2000s.
READ MORE: Fabio Capello weighs in on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate
Speaking with El Mundo, Capello didn't mince his words when discussing the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach.
I value Guardiola very much as a coach, he has done wonderful things.Guardiola's predilection for tinkering in major finals and key games has been a long-term talking point, with the 54-year-old heavily criticised for the 2021 Champions League final loss to Chelsea.
I have lived through three revolutions in football, one every 20 years or so: [Johan] Cruyff's Ajax, [Arrigo] Sacchi's Milan and Guardiola's Barça. I have no problem saying that.
Do you know what I don't like about Guardiola? His arrogance.
The Champions League he won with City was the only one in which he didn't try anything strange in the decisive games. But every other year, in Manchester and Munich, on the key days he always wanted to be the protagonist.
In that match, Guardiola surprising left both Rodri and Fernandinho out of the starting lineup and rely on İlkay Gündoğan as a lone defensive midfielder, a move that many believed disrupted City's balance.
The Citizens lost that final 1-0, with fans and pundits alike accusing Guardiola of "overthinking."
He changed things and made up things so he could say, "The players don't win, I win."Capello also believes that Guardiola's influence has led to an overemphasis on possession-based play, which he feels has negatively impacted the beautiful game, especially in Italy.
And that arrogance has cost him several Champions Leagues. I respect him, but I see that clearly.
Also, although it is no longer his fault, he has done tremendous damage to football.
Everyone has spent ten years trying to copy him. That has ruined Italian football, which has lost its nature.
I said, "Stop that, you don't have Guardiola's players!" In addition, the absurd idea that playing well was just that. Touch, touch, touch...
Now in Italian football the goalkeeper plays the ball! A disaster and also a bore that has scared many people away from football, they just have to watch the highlights.
Why are you going to watch 90 minutes of passes and horizontal passes without fighting, without running?
Luckily football is changing. It has changed, first of all, Spain by winning the Euro [2024] with two wingers and playing fast.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
Post a Comment