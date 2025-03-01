Why Tomáš Souček didn't use trademark 'helicopter' celebration vs Leicester
The 30-year-old opened the scoring for West Ham in a 2-0 win over the Foxes on Thursday night.
Souček, who was celebrating his 30th birthday, fired in a loose ball in the 21st minute after Mohammed Kudus' effort was saved.
Despite prodding in the opener in front of a full home stadium, Souček held back from doing his trademark "helicopter" celebration.
The Czech international is known for his spinning celebration that sees him stretch his arms out and spin around twice before leaping up and punching the air.
Last year, he claimed the celebration was about him "enjoying his dream" of playing for West Ham by "flying in the sky".
Speaking after the match, Souček explained he decided against celebrating in the same manner against Leicester out of respect.
It didn't think my normal helicopter celebration was the right thing to do, because of what happened to the Leicester owner.Leicester's late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium in 2018.
I wanted to celebrate my goal with my team, but I also wanted to show respect to our opponents.
The crash had occurred after the helicopter took off from the stadium after the Foxes' home match against West Ham.
Srivaddhanaprabha lost his life alongside employees Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare and co-pilots Eric Swaffer and Izabela Roza Lechowicz.
