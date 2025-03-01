Why Tomáš Souček didn't use trademark 'helicopter' celebration vs Leicester

Photo: Getty Images

West Ham United midfielder Tomáš Souček has revealed the touching reason he did not perform his normal celebration out of respect for Leicester City.The 30-year-old opened the scoring for West Ham in a 2-0 win over the Foxes on Thursday night.Souček, who was celebrating his 30th birthday, fired in a loose ball in the 21st minute after Mohammed Kudus' effort was saved.Despite prodding in the opener in front of a full home stadium, Souček held back from doing his trademark "helicopter" celebration.The Czech international is known for his spinning celebration that sees him stretch his arms out and spin around twice before leaping up and punching the air.

#PremierLeague

Happy birthday Tomáš🎂⚽#WestHam 1 #LeicesterCity 0



On his 30th birthday tonight, Tomáš Souček 🇨🇿gets the Hammers on the board first 21' pic.twitter.com/AptRTbRjzO — Michael Santangelo (@MichaelSantang5) February 27, 2025

It didn't think my normal helicopter celebration was the right thing to do, because of what happened to the Leicester owner.



I wanted to celebrate my goal with my team, but I also wanted to show respect to our opponents.

