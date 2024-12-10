Thiago Silva walks on knees after Fluminense avoided relegation
|Photo: @FluminenseFC
Fluminense's narrow 1-0 victory at Palmeiras on Sunday ensured that the Tricolor survived relegation on the final day of the season.
And Silva was keen to display his gratitude for his team's survival after the final whistle at the Allianz Parque.
Amid the jubilant celebrations at full-time, the former AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea star could be seen walking the length of the pitch on his knees.
After crawling the length of the pitch, Silva put his head to the floor before standing up and waving at the few remaining fans in the stadium.
This act is a common ritual in South America to thank God for granting a wish.
THIAGO SILVA É REI! @tsilva3 pic.twitter.com/0WK970IZyB— Fluminense F.C. (@FluminenseFC) December 8, 2024
The 40-year-old had previously promised to do this if his boyhood club avoided relegation.
Barcelona forward Raphinha did the same action after Leeds United survived relegation from the Premier League in May 2022.
