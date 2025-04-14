Home goalkeeper mexico off beat sergio ramos video wtf

Goalkeeper tries to intimidate Sergio Ramos with bizarre antics

Sergio Ramos had his penalty kick for his new club Monterrey delayed by more than a minute following bizarre antics by Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán.

Ramos moved to the Liga MX side in January and has enjoyed an eventful few months, culminating in a bizarre stand-off in Sunday's game with Tigres.

During the match at the Estadio Universitario, Monterrey was awarded a penalty early in the second half, with Diego Lainez seeing red for a foul on Nelson Deossa.

As Ramos prepared to take the penalty, Guzmán attempted to rattle him with a highly unusual gesture.

Guzmán turned his back to the 39-year-old Real Madrid legend, who looked confused at the referee.

Despite his efforts, the Argentine goalkeeper could get nowhere near Ramos' penalty as it flew into the bottom right corner.

However, Tigres ultimately won the match 2-1, with late goals from Sebastián Córdova and Nicolás Ibáñez.

