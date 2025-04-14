Goalkeeper tries to intimidate Sergio Ramos with bizarre antics
Table of Contents
Ramos moved to the Liga MX side in January and has enjoyed an eventful few months, culminating in a bizarre stand-off in Sunday's game with Tigres.
During the match at the Estadio Universitario, Monterrey was awarded a penalty early in the second half, with Diego Lainez seeing red for a foul on Nelson Deossa.
As Ramos prepared to take the penalty, Guzmán attempted to rattle him with a highly unusual gesture.
Guzmán turned his back to the 39-year-old Real Madrid legend, who looked confused at the referee.
Despite his efforts, the Argentine goalkeeper could get nowhere near Ramos' penalty as it flew into the bottom right corner.
However, Tigres ultimately won the match 2-1, with late goals from Sebastián Córdova and Nicolás Ibáñez.
Siento lastima por ese portero estupido que ha querido intimidar a Sergio Ramos.— Somos Madridistas 👑 (@Mundo_MadridCF) April 13, 2025
Queria intimidar al mejor defensa de la historia que ha forjado su caracter y su actitud ganadora en el mejor equipo del planeta tierra.
Y para aclararles.. ese porterito es Argentino. pic.twitter.com/XWaPkgqB7x
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
Post a Comment