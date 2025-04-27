Home barcelona la liga news raphinha saudi

Life-changing money? Raphinha chooses Barcelona success over Saudi riches

Updated: 0 min read
Table of Contents
Life-changing money? Raphinha chooses Barcelona success over Saudi riches
Photo: @FCBarcelona
Barcelona star Raphinha has admitted that he would have been tempted by a move to Saudi Arabia last summer, describing the money on offer as "life-changing."

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal are preparing a blockbuster bid of €100 million, alongside a four-year contract worth €187 million, to lure Raphinha to the Middle East.

However, the 28-year-old appears determined to continue his journey with the Catalan giants.

Speaking to TNT Sports Brazil, Raphinha reflected on how his mindset has evolved over the past year.
Honestly, if they had made me this offer last year, I think I would have gone. At the time, I was a little devastated, and this offer would have changed my life completely, and for my wife and family.

It was an amount that could have changed our lives completely. Whoever says I wouldn't go is lying, because it's impossible to see figures like that and not think it could change your life, or that I could go.

I thought I still had a lot to contribute here in Europe, to this club and a great opportunity to continue representing the national team. That's what made me turn a deaf ear to money and open my mind more to my dreams.
Raphinha's commitment is reflected in his staggering form this season.

The Brazil international has scored 30 goals and provided 23 assists across 49 matches in all competitions, cementing himself as one of Barcelona's standout performers.

Notably, his 12 goals in the Champions League make him the second-highest scorer in the tournament, trailing only Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy.

Whilst the Saudi Arabian riches may have been tempting a year ago, Raphinha's eyes are now firmly set on making history at the Camp Nou.

Get new posts by email:
For any enquiries, please contact us here.

Post a Comment