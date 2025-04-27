Life-changing money? Raphinha chooses Barcelona success over Saudi riches
|Photo: @FCBarcelona
Earlier this week, reports emerged that Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal are preparing a blockbuster bid of €100 million, alongside a four-year contract worth €187 million, to lure Raphinha to the Middle East.
However, the 28-year-old appears determined to continue his journey with the Catalan giants.
Speaking to TNT Sports Brazil, Raphinha reflected on how his mindset has evolved over the past year.
Honestly, if they had made me this offer last year, I think I would have gone. At the time, I was a little devastated, and this offer would have changed my life completely, and for my wife and family.Raphinha's commitment is reflected in his staggering form this season.
It was an amount that could have changed our lives completely. Whoever says I wouldn't go is lying, because it's impossible to see figures like that and not think it could change your life, or that I could go.
I thought I still had a lot to contribute here in Europe, to this club and a great opportunity to continue representing the national team. That's what made me turn a deaf ear to money and open my mind more to my dreams.
The Brazil international has scored 30 goals and provided 23 assists across 49 matches in all competitions, cementing himself as one of Barcelona's standout performers.
Notably, his 12 goals in the Champions League make him the second-highest scorer in the tournament, trailing only Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy.
Whilst the Saudi Arabian riches may have been tempting a year ago, Raphinha's eyes are now firmly set on making history at the Camp Nou.
