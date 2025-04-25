Wojciech Szczęsny opens up on losing battle with smoking
Table of Contents
|Photo: Getty Images
In an emotional and brutally honest interview with ESPN, the Polish international admitted he has "lost the fight" when it comes to kicking a nicotine addiction.
There are some parts of the game where I believe I can be a perfect example for young people or, in fact, for my teammates.
And there are some things in my career that you better not follow. In a few aspects, I fail at [being an example], but I try to be the best version of myself, and I try to give the correct example to my teammates, to young kids who watch us.
But mentioning the subject of smoking, please do not follow me and don't do it. I've lost the fight.
When I was very young, I created a habit that is very negative for me, and I know it is. I just lose against it. So for anybody watching: Don't do what I did.
A Football Star Who's Not Afraid to Show His Flaws
The 35-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable return to top-tier football after a retirement U-turn that saw him return to the pitch just days after calling it quits.
His performances on the pitch have earned him praise from fans and pundits alike, even leading to the playful nickname "Szczęsny Fumador" - Spanish for "Smoker Szczęsny"
The Smoking Scandal That Never Went Away
Szczęsny has never hidden his smoking habit. In fact, it famously got him into hot water back in 2015 during his time at Arsenal.
The shot-stopper was reportedly caught smoking in the changing room showers after a 2-0 defeat to Southampton, a match in which he was at fault for both goals.
He was slapped with a £20,000 fine and was dropped from the starting lineup by Gunners boss Arsène Wenger.
Discussing that incident in the past, Szczęsny recalled:
Because of the emotion of the game, I had a cigarette after the game when the team was still in.
I went in the corner of the showers, so it was at the other end of the dressing room and nobody could see me, and I lit one up.
Somebody saw me, it wasn't even the boss himself, and just reported it back to the boss. I saw him a couple of days later, he asked me if that was true and I said, "Yes." He fined me and that was the end of it.
He then said, "Look, you're going to be out of the team for a little bit" but there was no big bust-ups or big confrontations. I was very professional about it.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Post a Comment