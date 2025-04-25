Wojciech Szczęsny opens up on losing battle with smoking

Photo: Getty Images

There are some parts of the game where I believe I can be a perfect example for young people or, in fact, for my teammates.



And there are some things in my career that you better not follow. In a few aspects, I fail at [being an example], but I try to be the best version of myself, and I try to give the correct example to my teammates, to young kids who watch us.



But mentioning the subject of smoking, please do not follow me and don't do it. I've lost the fight.



When I was very young, I created a habit that is very negative for me, and I know it is. I just lose against it. So for anybody watching: Don't do what I did.

A Football Star Who's Not Afraid to Show His Flaws

The Smoking Scandal That Never Went Away

Because of the emotion of the game, I had a cigarette after the game when the team was still in.



I went in the corner of the showers, so it was at the other end of the dressing room and nobody could see me, and I lit one up.



Somebody saw me, it wasn't even the boss himself, and just reported it back to the boss. I saw him a couple of days later, he asked me if that was true and I said, "Yes." He fined me and that was the end of it.



He then said, "Look, you're going to be out of the team for a little bit" but there was no big bust-ups or big confrontations. I was very professional about it.

