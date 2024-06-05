Kevin De Bruyne hints at future Saudi league transfer
Table of Contents
|Photo: @ManCity
The Belgian playmaker won his sixth Premier League title with the club this season in an injury-hit campaign which saw him miss five months of action due to a hamstring injury.
But with just a year remaining on his current deal at the Etihad, De Bruyne has admitted that he is looking ahead to what may happen next.
READ MORE: Did Pep Guardiola play 4D chess in signing Man City star?
The 32-year-old has been linked to a potential switch to Saudi Arabia over the past few months.
In an interview with Belgian news outlet Het Laatste Nieuws, De Bruyne has admitted that a big-money move to the Middle East could be an option for him.
I still have one year left on my contract, so I have to think about what could happen.
At my age you have to be open to everything. You're talking about incredible amounts of money in what may be the end of my career. Sometimes you have to think about that.
If I play there for two years, I will be able to earn an incredible amount of money. Before that I had to play football for 15 years. I may not even reach that amount yet.
Then you have to think about what that could mean next. But at the moment I haven't had to think about that yet.
De Bruyne has won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five Carabao Cups, the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup during a nine-year stint with the Citizens.
An integral member of City's treble winners of 2022/23, he has twice been voted the Professional Footballers' Association's player of the year and been the Premier League playmaker of the season three times.
Also Read:
- Someone hacked Fluminense's website to announce Erling Haaland signing
- Gaël Clichy reflects on Pep Guardiola's SAVAGE first words to Man City squad
- Why José Mourinho let Mo Salah and Kevin De Bruyne left Chelsea
- The Undertaker makes special appearance at Riyadh Season Cup
- Saudi Arabian club confirm Mohamed Salah signing
Post a Comment