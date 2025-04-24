Sergio Agüero names Mikel Arteta as future replacement for Pep Guardiola
Table of Contents
|Photo: PA
Agüero's comments come amid ongoing speculation about who could follow in Guardiola's footsteps - and he thinks the answer may lie just a few hours down the road in North London.
Speaking to Stake.com, the former Argentina striker said:
Pep has extended his contract and Arteta has been doing a brilliant job at Arsenal.Arteta has enjoyed a rapid rise in managerial status since taking over at Arsenal in 2019.
The point is moot right now, but if what you're looking for a is forward-thinking answer and whether Arteta could be a good manager for City - I'd say he's qualified for the task.
Once Guardiola's trusted assistant at City, the 42-year-old has transformed the Gunners into genuine title contenders, leading them to a second-place finish in the 2022/23 season and mounting another serious challenge in 2024/25.
His tactical acumen, player development skills, and deep understanding of City's style of play make him an obvious candidate - at least in Agüero's eyes.
Guardiola and Arteta Contracts Expire in 2027
Both Guardiola and Arteta are tied to their respective clubs until the summer of 2027, adding even more intrigue to Agüero's comments.
Whilst Guardiola has poured cold water on speculation by signing a contract extension, he has also admitted in the past that his managerial journey has an expiration date.
If Arteta continues to rise, could City look to bring him "home" to the Etihad?
Arteta to City? Not So Fast
Whilst Agüero's comments have sparked discussion, it's far from a done deal.
Arteta has frequently expressed his long-term vision for Arsenal and has built a young, dynamic squad in his image.
Walking away from a potential legacy project might not be easy - especially if trophies start rolling in.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Fabio Capello accuses Pep Guardiola of 'arrogance'
- Pep Guardiola accused of 'ruining football'
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opens up on Mikel Arteta fallout
- Jamie Carragher likens Mikel Arteta's Arsenal to Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs team
- Gaël Clichy reflects on Pep Guardiola's SAVAGE first words to Man City squad
Post a Comment