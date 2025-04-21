Serie A matches postponed after Pope Francis' passing
The decision, confirmed by the Italian Football League in an official statement, reflects a national period of mourning out of respect for the late pontiff.
The Pope's death has cast a somber tone across the nation, with tributes pouring in from across the football community and beyond.
Several clubs shared condolences via their social media platforms, acknowledging Pope Francis not only as a religious leader but also as a well-known football fan.
As Italy and the world reflect on the legacy of Pope Francis, several Serie A Matchday 33 fixtures scheduled have been officially postponed, including:
- Torino vs Udinese
- Cagliari vs Fiorentina
- Genoa vs Lazio
- Parma vs Juventus
These matches were originally set to take place on Easter Monday, but will now be played at a later date, yet to be determined.
However, the league has confirmed that all postponed matches must be completed before the final weekend of the season, which is scheduled for May 25.
