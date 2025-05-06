Raphinha: I could've played for Italy at Euro 2020
Table of Contents
|Photo: Getty Images
Speaking to journalist Isabela Pagliari, the 28-year-old admitted that he had received a formal approach from Roberto Mancini's Italy squad ahead of the tournament, which was eventually held in the summer of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
I was close to accepting the call-up from the Italian national team.The winger, whose father has Italian roots, was eligible for citizenship but couldn't complete the process in time.
I was supposed to go to the European Championship that they won in 2020. I was practically ready to go.
Luckily, the passport didn't arrive. At that time, the people from the Italian national team were calling me. Jorginho was calling me constantly.Raphinha shared that the Italian coaching staff had laid out a compelling vision for his role in the team, one that genuinely tempted him to switch allegiances.
The Italian coaching staff had an incredible project for me, something that really caught my attention.
But at the same time, deep down, I still had a little hope of being able to wear the Brazil jersey. And luckily, my Italian passport didn't arrive on time!
I am thankful every day that I can come back to my nation and be with my compatriots. This is something I could not trade for all the goals in the world.
Italy's Missed Opportunity, Brazil's Gain
Whilst Italy went on to win Euro 2020, defeating England on penalties at Wembley, Raphinha's delayed passport meant he stayed off the international stage until 2022 - when he finally made his debut for Brazil.
Since then, the former Sporting Lisbon and Leeds United ace has become a key player for the Seleção, scoring 11 goals in 33 appearances.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Life-changing money? Raphinha chooses Barcelona success over Saudi riches
- Ronaldo lifts lid on Brazil's unsuccessful pursuit of Carlo Ancelotti
- Neymar had PARTY clause inserted in Barcelona contract
- Ex-Inter star drank 50 to 70 beers in one night during COVID
- Ronaldinho reveals TRUTH behind Brazil Copa América criticism
Post a Comment