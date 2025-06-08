Newell's Old Boys suspend youth players over photo with Rosario Central star
The boys, who train at the Escuela de Fútbol Infantil Malvinas Argentinas - the same school that once nurtured Lionel Messi and national team coach Lionel Scaloni - were handed three-month suspensions and had their club scholarships revoked.
The photo, reportedly taken during a March youth tournament where Malcorra was watching his own son, was shared among parents via WhatsApp before reaching club officials.
Fierce Rivalry Spurs Controversial Call
Newell's and Central are the protagonists of the Clásico Rosarino, one of Argentina's fiercest football rivalries.
Whilst the rivalry often spills into passionate and sometimes violent displays between fans, few expected such a harsh internal response - especially directed at children.
Carlos Panciroli, Newell's youth academy director and former club captain, defended the action initially.
The kids are the victims because the photo was generated by their parents.
Everyone can do what they want, but not with Newell's gear. We must respect the crest, the jersey, and that's why we had to set a precedent.
Scaloni and Public Figures Condemn Club's Action
Scaloni, coach of Argentina's 2022 World Cup-winning side and a former Newell's player himself, condemned the suspension.
If we want to eradicate violence, we must do the exact opposite: encourage them to take pictures. If their dream is to play professionally one day, it should not matter which team.
Scaloni's stance has resonated with the wider public, many of whom see the punishment as excessive and harmful to the spirit of youth football.
Fallout and Reflection
The incident has triggered a broader debate in Argentina over football tribalism and its influence on children.
It raises questions about whether football institutions are sending the right message to young players and fans.
The scholarships remain suspended as of now, but growing public and professional pressure could see the club backtrack in the coming days.
