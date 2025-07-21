Why Barcelona delayed Lamine Yamal's debut at 15
Former sporting director Jordi Cruyff has revealed that Xavi was keen to unleash the teenage sensation earlier than expected after being blown away by his talent in training.
But Cruyff and then-football director Mateu Alemany intervened - not to stop Yamal's rise, but to ensure the club didn't lose control of the asset before tying him down to a professional contract.
Speaking to SPORT, Cruyff explained:
Xavi wanted to debut him earlier. We had to discuss it with Mateu.Caution First, Stardom Later
If he plays 10 games and shows what we're seeing he has... he doesn't have a contract. We're putting him on the market without having him protected.
The internal debate was not about doubting Yamal's ability - quite the opposite.
Xavi was reportedly convinced the youngster could make an immediate impact at the senior level, but the club hierarchy feared exposing such a precocious talent to the global stage without having a formal agreement in place.
Cruyff added that Yamal's then-agent, Ivan de la Peña, played a key role in keeping things calm behind the scenes.
Ivan did an exceptional job. He always prioritised football. With him, we were extremely calm. If Lamine debuted, he wouldn't let Barça down.When Jorge Mendes took over Yamal's representation later, concerns didn't increase as the club still felt safe about their relationship with the player and his camp.
We knew Mendes wouldn't hurt Barça. He always prioritised the footballing side.Now the Future of Barcelona
Yamal, now 18, has not only made his mark but has become a symbol of La Masia's continued excellence.
He now wears the iconic No 10 shirt, a signal of the club's faith in him as a future talisman.
Barcelona's cautious decision has paid off - not just in Yamal's smooth transition to first-team football, but in ensuring long-term security around one of Europe's most gifted young stars.
