Lamine Yamal faces legal action after alleged use of DWARF entertainers at 18th birthday
|Photo: Instagram/lamineyamal
The star-studded party, held in Garraf - a seaside town just outside Barcelona - was attended by around 250 guests, including celebrities such as Bad Gyal, Duki, Quevedo, and F1 star Charles Leclerc, as well as Barça teammates Gavi and Alejandro Balde.
But beyond the glamour, the event has triggered a potential legal storm.
Legal Action Threatened Over Alleged Use of Dwarf Entertainers
The Association of Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias with Dwarfism (ADEE) has announced it will pursue legal action against Yamal.
The organisation claims that people with dwarfism were hired as part of the event's entertainment - a practice prohibited in Spain if it involves mockery, ridicule, or denigration of people with disabilities.
In a strong statement, ADEE President Carolina Puente stressed the importance of accountability for high-profile figures.
When a person with social influence participates in these types of situations, the damage is even greater, because it conveys to society - especially to young people - that discrimination is acceptable.According to Spanish disability law, using people with disabilities as entertainment in a way that contravenes human dignity can be considered a serious infraction.
We must eradicate the objectification of difference and educate people in respect and equity.
If proven guilty, Yamal could face fines ranging from €600,000 to €1 million.
One Performer Speaks Out: 'We Were Treated with Respect'
In contrast to the ADEE's position, one of the four entertainers involved, who remained anonymous due to a confidentiality clause, told RAC1 that there was no disrespect involved.
No one disrespected us, let us work in peace. I don't understand why there's so much noise. We're normal people, who do what we want, in an absolutely legal way.The individual also criticised ADEE, accusing the association of harming people with dwarfism by attempting to ban a form of work that many performers willingly choose.
We know what our limit is and we will never exceed it: we are not fairground monkeys. If there was any disrespect shown to us, we would have left.
For a couple of years now these people have been harming us, they want to ban a job that we like, and in no case have they offered jobs or courses to the affected people.Government Responds: Public Prosecutor Investigation Underway
The Spanish Ministry of Social Rights has formally requested an investigation into the event, seeking clarification from the Office for the Struggle against Hate Crimes.
Spain's Director General of Disability, Jesús Martín, confirmed the case has been forwarded to the Public Prosecutor's Office.
So far, neither Yamal nor Barcelona have commented publicly on the situation.
The forward did return to training the day after the party, where mobile phones had been banned.
However, Yamal later shared a one-minute video from his lavish party, capturing highlights of the mafia-themed seaside celebration featuring him in a white suit, surrounded by guests, music, magic and a dramatic cake display.
