Lamine Yamal faces legal action after alleged use of dwarf entertainers at 18th birthday

Legal Action Threatened Over Alleged Use of Dwarf Entertainers

When a person with social influence participates in these types of situations, the damage is even greater, because it conveys to society - especially to young people - that discrimination is acceptable.



We must eradicate the objectification of difference and educate people in respect and equity.

One Performer Speaks Out: 'We Were Treated with Respect'

No one disrespected us, let us work in peace. I don't understand why there's so much noise. We're normal people, who do what we want, in an absolutely legal way.



We know what our limit is and we will never exceed it: we are not fairground monkeys. If there was any disrespect shown to us, we would have left.

For a couple of years now these people have been harming us, they want to ban a job that we like, and in no case have they offered jobs or courses to the affected people.

Government Responds: Public Prosecutor Investigation Underway

