Pep Guardiola to leave Man City in 2027: "It's more than decided"

"I Need to Stop and Focus on Myself"

I know that after this stage with City I'm going to stop, that's for sure. It's decided, more than decided.



I don't know how long I'll stop for - a year, two years, three years, five, ten, fifteen - I don't know. But I will leave after this spell with City because I need to stop and focus on myself, on my body.

A Rollercoaster 2024/25 Season

I've spent four or five months this year in every away stadium with the crowd chanting, "You'll be sacked in the morning. They're going to fire you."



There's no other profession, architect, teacher, doctor, journalist... where 60,000 people ask you to lose your job.

In the end we reached the final of the FA Cup and finished third. We didn't finish twelfth. In hindsight, we'll see that it hasn't been such a bad season.

Guardiola's Final Rebuild?

A Legacy That Will Last

6 Premier League titles

2 FA Cups

4 League Cups

1 Champions League

1 Club World Cup

4 Community Shields

