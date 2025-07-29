Pep Guardiola to leave Man City in 2027: "It's more than decided"
|Photo: @ManCity
The 54-year-old Spaniard, who is the most decorated manager in City's history with 18 major trophies, has opened up about the emotional toll of last season and how he plans to take an extended break from football after his time at the Etihad is up.
"I Need to Stop and Focus on Myself"
Speaking to GQ Spain, Guardiola didn't leave room for doubt.
I know that after this stage with City I'm going to stop, that's for sure. It's decided, more than decided.Despite signing a contract extension through 2027, Guardiola reiterated what he told ESPN earlier this year: that he will not continue in management immediately after leaving Manchester.
I don't know how long I'll stop for - a year, two years, three years, five, ten, fifteen - I don't know. But I will leave after this spell with City because I need to stop and focus on myself, on my body.
A Rollercoaster 2024/25 Season
Guardiola endured arguably the toughest campaign of his City career last season.
The club finished third in the Premier League, crashed out early in the Champions League, and lost the FA Cup Final - a stark contrast to the success of recent years.
At one point, the Citizens went 13 matches without a win, prompting intense media scrutiny and mocking chants from rival fans.
I've spent four or five months this year in every away stadium with the crowd chanting, "You'll be sacked in the morning. They're going to fire you."Despite the disappointments, Guardiola remains philosophical.
There's no other profession, architect, teacher, doctor, journalist... where 60,000 people ask you to lose your job.
In the end we reached the final of the FA Cup and finished third. We didn't finish twelfth. In hindsight, we'll see that it hasn't been such a bad season.Guardiola's Final Rebuild?
As City prepare for the 2025/26 season, Guardiola has been busy overseeing a major squad refresh.
New signings like Rayan Aït-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, Sverre Nypan, Tijjani Reijnders, and goalkeeper James Trafford have all joined the club this summer.
Close friends say Guardiola's emotions have been up and down - ranging from "euphoric" to "depressed" - as he approaches his 10th season in charge.
A Legacy That Will Last
Guardiola joined City in 2016 and has since delivered:
- 6 Premier League titles
- 2 FA Cups
- 4 League Cups
- 1 Champions League
- 1 Club World Cup
- 4 Community Shields
