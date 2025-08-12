img
Man United unveil 2025/26 third kit inspired by iconic Cantona era

Manchester United have officially revealed their 2025/26 adidas third kit - a modern tribute to the club's legendary 1993-94 away strip worn by none other than Eric Cantona.

The new shirt, unveiled on 12 August 2025, is predominantly black with bold yellow and blue accents, bringing back the same sharp colour combination that became an instant classic over 30 years ago.

Retro Meets Modern

adidas has embraced nostalgia with the return of the Trefoil logo, paired with a contemporary shielded club badge.

A stylish tricolour collar and cuff trim adds a vintage edge, complemented by the 3-stripes in vivid yellow running across the shoulders.

The shirt's black and grey base hides a subtle woven club devil motif, adding texture and depth to the design.

Matching black shorts and socks with coordinated detailing complete the kit.

Price and Availability

The on-field authentic version of the kit is priced at £130, whilst the stadium fan version costs £87.

Both are available now via official club stores and selected retailers.

Fans can secure their shirt now through United's official kit partner on Fanatics, where sizes range from youth to adult.

Honouring a Club Legend

The strip isn't just a fashion throwback - it's a celebration of United's early 90s dominance under Sir Alex Ferguson.

That era's away kit became synonymous with Cantona's swagger, creativity, and winning mentality.

With the 2025/26 season on the horizon, United supporters will be hoping this kit inspires the current squad to channel the same energy as the teams of old.

