Man United unveil 2025/26 third kit inspired by iconic Cantona era
Table of Contents
The new shirt, unveiled on 12 August 2025, is predominantly black with bold yellow and blue accents, bringing back the same sharp colour combination that became an instant classic over 30 years ago.
Retro Meets Modern
adidas has embraced nostalgia with the return of the Trefoil logo, paired with a contemporary shielded club badge.
A stylish tricolour collar and cuff trim adds a vintage edge, complemented by the 3-stripes in vivid yellow running across the shoulders.
The shirt's black and grey base hides a subtle woven club devil motif, adding texture and depth to the design.
Matching black shorts and socks with coordinated detailing complete the kit.
This is the Mancunian way.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 12, 2025
Introducing our @adidasFootball 2025/26 third jersey, available now 🟡⚫
The on-field authentic version of the kit is priced at £130, whilst the stadium fan version costs £87.
Both are available now via official club stores and selected retailers.
Fans can secure their shirt now through United's official kit partner on Fanatics, where sizes range from youth to adult.
Honouring a Club Legend
The strip isn't just a fashion throwback - it's a celebration of United's early 90s dominance under Sir Alex Ferguson.
That era's away kit became synonymous with Cantona's swagger, creativity, and winning mentality.
With the 2025/26 season on the horizon, United supporters will be hoping this kit inspires the current squad to channel the same energy as the teams of old.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Liverpool and adidas reunite for 2025/26 season with classic throwback kits
- Real Madrid 2025/26 away kit: Price, design, where to buy
- Man Utd 2025/26 away kit: Snowflake-inspired design, colours & features
- Everything you need to know about new Arsenal 2025/26 home kit
- Man Utd unveil 2025/26 home kit inspired by Old Trafford's legacy
Post a Comment