Kilmarnock teen Skye Stout silences online trolls with stunning debut goal
|Photo: @Teamgrassroots_
The 16-year-old midfielder signed for Killie last Thursday, but the club was forced to take down social media posts announcing her arrival following a wave of cruel comments about her facial acne.
Instead of being fazed, Stout delivered the perfect response on Sunday.
Just days after the abuse, she curled in a superb free-kick from the edge of the box against St Johnstone in the Women's Premier League 2.
Her strike helped Kilmarnock cruise to a 6-2 victory, marking an unforgettable debut.
Online Abuse Turns to Widespread Support
Skye Stout adds the fourth from a free-kick⚽️ pic.twitter.com/0hBg6qMVpj— Kilmarnock FC Women (@KilmarnockWFC) August 18, 2025
Whilst the teenager initially faced a torrent of criticism online, the tide quickly turned as fans, celebrities, and clubs rallied around her.
Among those to send messages of encouragement were Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, and former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen.
Thousands of fans also shared words of support, with many praising her bravery and talent.
Making a Statement On and Off the Pitch
Stout's story has struck a chord with football supporters across the UK, serving as a reminder of the challenges young athletes face in the age of social media.
Her debut goal has now become a defining moment - one that highlights both her resilience and her potential as a rising star in Scottish football.
