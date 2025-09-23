Gianluigi Donnarumma spotted wearing REPLICA kit in Man City debut
|Photo: Facebook/Chuyện Áo Đấu
The 26-year-old Italian arrived at the Etihad this summer in a £26 million transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, where he had fallen out of favour despite helping the French champions to a treble-winning season.
Donnarumma enjoyed a dream debut two weeks ago, keeping a clean sheet in City's 3-0 Manchester derby win over Manchester United.
But Vietnamese football kit experts Chuyện Áo Đấu spotted something unusual about his jersey as it wasn't the authentic match shirt.
Replica, Not Player Issue
Unlike his team-mates, Donnarumma's goalkeeper top featured stitched Puma and City logos and a looser fit - clear signs of a replica version rather than the lightweight, heat-pressed player edition.
The shot-stopper reportedly wore the same replica kit again in City's 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates last weekend.
This isn't the first time a Premier League keeper has made such a switch.
André Onana, then at United, was also spotted wearing replica jerseys during games two years ago, as he found the tighter-fitting player issue shirts uncomfortable.
Why It Matters
For fans, the difference between authentic match kits and replica shirts is well known, with the latter offering a looser, more casual fit at a more affordable price point.
Donnarumma's preference suggests even elite players sometimes value comfort over high-performance tailoring.
