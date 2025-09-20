#GameOverIsrael campaign urges football federations to boycott Israel over Gaza deaths
Table of Contents
The initiative, called #GameOverIsrael, was unveiled on Tuesday with a Times Square billboard.
It calls on football associations in England, Spain, Italy, France, Belgium, Greece, Ireland, Norway, and Scotland to refuse to play against Israeli teams or register Israeli players, in a bid to push FIFA and UEFA into suspending Israel from global competition.
Campaign Inspired by Russia Boycott
Organisers say the movement is modelled on the precedent set in 2022, when a wave of boycotts from national federations forced FIFA and UEFA to ban Russian clubs and the national team after the invasion of Ukraine.
Ashish Prashar, a former adviser to the UK's Middle East Peace Envoy and the campaign's manager, told Zeteo:
Football is the most accessible thing in the world. It is the people's game.Athletes and Infrastructure Targeted
And given the people are so enraged by what's going on in this genocide, how we let these individuals that support or have partaken in this genocide step foot on the pitches of the people is a shame.
And football associations and federations should be ashamed... that they've been sports-washing Israel's war crimes and genocide.
According to Palestinian sporting bodies, Israeli forces have killed more than 800 athletes in Gaza, including over 400 footballers, in the past 23 months.
Among them were legendary players such as Sulemain Al-Obeid ("the Palestinian Pelé"), Mohammed Barakat ("the Legend of Khan Younis"), and Ahmad Abu al-Atta.
The majority of Gaza's sports infrastructure - from stadiums to gyms - has also been destroyed or heavily damaged.
High-Profile Supporters
The campaign is backed by a string of big names, including Eric Cantona, Gary Lineker, former Italy goalkeeper Walter Zenga, comedian Bassem Youssef, and Irish actor Liam Cunningham of Game of Thrones fame.
Pointing out that many Israeli players have served in the military under mandatory service rules, Youssef said:
I don't understand how these people should be allowed on football pitches anywhere. It's time to boycott Israel in football.Cunningham added:
We don't need to wait for FIFA or UEFA. Irish fans should demand our FA cut ties with Israeli teams and players. That's real solidarity.Political Pressure Grows
Calls for a sporting boycott are gathering momentum across Europe:
Spain's Prime Minister has publicly urged for Israeli teams to be banned, just as Russian teams were in 2022.
The Football Association of Ireland has asked UEFA and FIFA to take a "strong position" on Israel.
Italy's football coaches' union recently urged its federation to press for Israel's suspension.
Legal experts have also argued that Israel's football federation breaches international law by staging matches in illegal West Bank settlements.
Meanwhile, the UN Commission of Inquiry has formally accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.
With less than a year before the 2026 World Cup in North America, campaigners hope growing public pressure will force football's governing bodies to act.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Mohamed Salah questions UEFA tribute to 'Palestinian Pelé' Suleiman Al-Obeid
- Cristiano Ronaldo sends Donald Trump 'Peace' shirt amid Israel-Iran conflict
- Former kit man sues Arsenal over pro-Palestine social media dismissal
- Anti-Israel protestor chains himself to goalpost ahead of Scotland-Israel women's game
- Palestine FA urges FIFA to consider sanctions against Israel
Post a Comment