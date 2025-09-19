img
Home benfica fenerbahce jose mourinho news portugal turkey

José Mourinho admits Fenerbahçe move was 'mistake' after Benfica return

Updated: 0 min read
Table of Contents
José Mourinho admits Fenerbahçe move was 'mistake' after Benfica return
Photo: Getty Images
José Mourinho has described his short spell at Fenerbahçe as a "mistake", admitting the Turkish giants were not on his "level" after officially being unveiled as new Benfica coach.

The 62-year-old, who has managed some of the biggest clubs in Europe including Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and Manchester United, has now come full circle by taking charge of the Lisbon club following Bruno Lage's sacking.

Mourinho lasted just over a year in Istanbul before being dismissed last month after Fenerbahçe's Champions League qualifying defeat to Benfica.

Speaking to A Bola after his return to Portugal, the self-proclaimed Special One reflected candidly on his turbulent spell in Turkey.

'I Made a Mistake'
My career so far has been rich; I've coached the biggest clubs in the world, in different countries.

I made the wrong choice. I made a mistake going to Fenerbahçe; it wasn't my cultural level, it wasn't my football level, it wasn't my level. Obviously, I gave everything until the last day.

Obviously, I had to mourn, like Bruno [Lage] is doing now, because nobody likes to leave.
The Portuguese icon said he had no regrets, but stressed the importance of recognising missteps.

Transfer Frustrations at Fenerbahçe

Mourinho also could not resist a parting shot at his former club's transfer policy.

He revealed he struggled with squad balance during his time in Istanbul, hinting that poor recruitment had made his job difficult.
While I was there, it was impossible to play with four defenders when the team had seven central defenders and only one winger. I adapt very well to what's available.
By contrast, Mourinho praised Benfica's transfer work, insisting the squad he inherits has the quality to challenge for top honours immediately.
I praised Benfica's squad and will do so again. I don't take back a word of what I said at the time, that Benfica had done a great job in the transfer market, endowing the team with potential that, perhaps, it lacked last season.
Back Where It Began

Mourinho started his senior managerial career at Benfica in 2000, though he lasted just nine games before moving on.

Now, almost 25 years later, he believes he is finally in the right place.
Coaching Benfica is returning to my level, and my level is coaching the biggest clubs in the world.
Mourinho will be tasked with restoring Benfica's domestic dominance and making them a force again in Europe, as he bids to add to the 26 major trophies he has won in his glittering managerial career.

Get new posts by email:
For any enquiries, please contact us here.

Post a Comment