Peter Crouch becomes Farnham Town mascot after fantasy football forfeit
Table of Contents
|Photo: @FarnhamTownFC
The 44-year-old, who scored 106 Premier League goals during his playing career, was on the receiving end of a punishment set by his That Peter Crouch Podcast co-hosts, Chris Stark and Steve Sidwell.
The Full Mascot Experience
Crouch, capped 42 times by England, was handed the "full mascot matchday experience" by Farnham officials ahead of their Southern League Premier Division South clash with Sholing.
That meant meet-and-greets, a mascot dinner, a half-time penalty shootout - and of course, walking out with the players at kick-off.
At 6ft 7in, the former Liverpool and Stoke City forward looked more like a towering centre-back than a mascot as he blocked his player's view of the fans when lining up in the tunnel.
He even held hands with his player to commit to the joke, much to the delight of supporters.
Fans in Stitches
Having the best day at Farnham Town today as mascot @PeterCrouchPod pic.twitter.com/YRHfDi9Nau— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) September 6, 2025
Normally mascots are children asking stars for autographs, but this time it was Crouch himself mobbed for selfies and shirt signings.
Dressed head-to-toe in a Farnham kit, Crouch joined the other mascots for group photos and even performed his iconic robot dance celebration at half-time.
His "mascot's dinner" of Coke Zero, Haribo, and Maryland cookies was also proudly displayed to fans online.
Despite the laughs, Farnham could have done with Crouch's finishing touch on the pitch, as they drew 2-2 with title rivals Sholing.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Fleetwood's new home kit stolen show - but Barrow just want their ball back
- English non-league club have sponsor deal with TOILET PAPER
- Harry Redknapp comes out of retirement to bring Britain's worst team to victory
- Pic of the day: Peter Crouch towers over two pundits
- Brazil legend turns out for Essex Sunday League side as super sub
Post a Comment