Ángel Correa's shocking BEAR encounter in Mexico caught on camera
The Argentine international, who joined Tigres UANL in July after nearly a decade in La Liga, was filmed by his wife Sabrina Di Marco during the surprise encounter.
In the video shared to Instagram with the caption, "Someone came to visit us 🐻", Correa can be seen clutching Lia tightly whilst cautiously backing away from the animal.
At first, the 30-year-old appears visibly startled as the bear moves closer along the quiet, tree-lined street.
Once it becomes clear that the creature poses no threat, Correa slows his retreat and flashes a nervous smile towards his wife, whilst Lia remains remarkably calm and even manages a grin of her own.
From La Liga Hero to Life in Mexico
¡Vaya susto! 🐻👀— TV Azteca Deportes (@AztecaDeportes) October 3, 2025
Ángel Correa se topó de frente con un osos negro.
Afortunadamente el hecho no pasó a mayores y quedó en anécdota
🎥 IG\sabridimarzo pic.twitter.com/UHuJ0DTLHT
Correa, who lifted the 2022 World Cup with Argentina and won five major trophies with Atlético - including the 2021 La Liga title - made the move to Tigres earlier this year.
Since arriving in Mexico, he's made an immediate impact, scoring nine goals in 14 appearances for the Liga MX giants.
Although not called up for Argentina's final World Cup qualifiers in September, Correa remains a fan favourite and has been capped 28 times, scoring three international goals since his debut in 2015.
