Ángel Correa's shocking BEAR encounter in Mexico caught on camera

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

¡Vaya susto! 🐻👀



Ángel Correa se topó de frente con un osos negro.



Afortunadamente el hecho no pasó a mayores y quedó en anécdota



🎥 IG\sabridimarzo pic.twitter.com/UHuJ0DTLHT — TV Azteca Deportes (@AztecaDeportes) October 3, 2025

From La Liga Hero to Life in Mexico

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here