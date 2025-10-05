img
Home bilbao humanity la liga news palestine tribute video

Athletic Bilbao honour Palestine with pre-match refugee tribute at San Mamés

Updated: 0 min read
Table of Contents
Athletic Bilbao honour Palestine with pre-match refugee tribute at San Mamés
Photo: @vampl0vrrr
Athletic Bilbao made a powerful statement of solidarity on Saturday as they honoured Palestinian refugees during a moving pre-match ceremony at San Mamés Stadium.

Ahead of their La Liga clash with RCD Mallorca, the Basque side welcomed a group of Palestinian refugees currently residing in the Basque Country onto the pitch.

The gesture was met with a standing ovation from the entire crowd, underlining the strong ties between the Basque community and the Palestinian cause.

Club Statement: "An End to the Genocide in Gaza"

In a statement released before the match, Athletic stressed their commitment to humanitarian values and called for an end to the violence in Gaza.

The club also drew parallels between the resilience of the Basque people and that of Palestinians, framing football as a universal bridge of empathy and solidarity.

Club president Jon Uriarte explained:
This initiative was about raising awareness of the plight of Palestinian refugees and fostering empathy through the universal language of football.
Support from the Stands

Athletic Bilbao honour Palestine with pre-match refugee tribute at San Mamés
Photo: Reuters
The tribute continued a tradition of support from Athletic fans, who in recent years have displayed banners reading: "We stand with Palestine today and forever."

Supporters have also waved Palestinian flags and chanted "Palestina Aurrera" (Forward, Palestine) at matches, aligning with a long-standing culture of grassroots activism in Basque football.

Similar gestures have been witnessed at Real Sociedad's Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, where Palestinian flags and messages of solidarity have also drawn widespread attention.

Shared Struggles, Shared Solidarity

The Basque Country's history of conflict and its pursuit of autonomy has often been compared to the Palestinian struggle, helping to explain why expressions of solidarity resonate so deeply across the region.

For Athletic, a club famous for its unique Basque-only player policy and strong cultural identity, Saturday's tribute reflected values that extend far beyond football.

Get new posts by email:
For any enquiries, please contact us here.

Post a Comment