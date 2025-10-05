Athletic Bilbao honour Palestine with pre-match refugee tribute at San Mamés

✊ #StopGenocidio 🇵🇸



San Mamés muestra su apoyo a Palestina, representada hoy sobre el césped por @HoneyThaljieh, un grupo de palestinos refugiados en Euskal Herria y representantes de @UNRWA Euskadi.



Animo! Zuekin gaude! لكم كل الدعم، نحن معكم!#AthleticMallorca #AthleticClub… pic.twitter.com/MDxKEEFVfh — Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) October 4, 2025

Club Statement: "An End to the Genocide in Gaza"

This initiative was about raising awareness of the plight of Palestinian refugees and fostering empathy through the universal language of football.

Support from the Stands

Photo: Reuters

Shared Struggles, Shared Solidarity

