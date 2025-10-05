Athletic Bilbao honour Palestine with pre-match refugee tribute at San Mamés
Table of Contents
|Photo: @vampl0vrrr
Ahead of their La Liga clash with RCD Mallorca, the Basque side welcomed a group of Palestinian refugees currently residing in the Basque Country onto the pitch.
The gesture was met with a standing ovation from the entire crowd, underlining the strong ties between the Basque community and the Palestinian cause.
Club Statement: "An End to the Genocide in Gaza"
✊ #StopGenocidio 🇵🇸— Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) October 4, 2025
San Mamés muestra su apoyo a Palestina, representada hoy sobre el césped por @HoneyThaljieh, un grupo de palestinos refugiados en Euskal Herria y representantes de @UNRWA Euskadi.
Animo! Zuekin gaude! لكم كل الدعم، نحن معكم!#AthleticMallorca #AthleticClub… pic.twitter.com/MDxKEEFVfh
In a statement released before the match, Athletic stressed their commitment to humanitarian values and called for an end to the violence in Gaza.
The club also drew parallels between the resilience of the Basque people and that of Palestinians, framing football as a universal bridge of empathy and solidarity.
Club president Jon Uriarte explained:
This initiative was about raising awareness of the plight of Palestinian refugees and fostering empathy through the universal language of football.Support from the Stands
|Photo: Reuters
Supporters have also waved Palestinian flags and chanted "Palestina Aurrera" (Forward, Palestine) at matches, aligning with a long-standing culture of grassroots activism in Basque football.
Similar gestures have been witnessed at Real Sociedad's Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, where Palestinian flags and messages of solidarity have also drawn widespread attention.
Shared Struggles, Shared Solidarity
The Basque Country's history of conflict and its pursuit of autonomy has often been compared to the Palestinian struggle, helping to explain why expressions of solidarity resonate so deeply across the region.
For Athletic, a club famous for its unique Basque-only player policy and strong cultural identity, Saturday's tribute reflected values that extend far beyond football.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Paul Pogba, Hakim Ziyech among 51 athletes urging Israel ban from international sport
- #GameOverIsrael campaign urges football federations to boycott Israel over Gaza deaths
- Mohamed Salah questions UEFA tribute to 'Palestinian Pelé' Suleiman Al-Obeid
- Former kit man sues Arsenal over pro-Palestine social media dismissal
- Anti-Israel protestor chains himself to goalpost ahead of Scotland-Israel women's game
Post a Comment