Paul Pogba, Hakim Ziyech among 51 athletes urging Israel ban from international sport
|Photo: AFP
The initiative, organised by campaign group Athletes 4 Peace, comes in response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
The signatories accuse Israel of violating international law and using sport to "whitewash illegal and inhumane actions."
Athletes Demand UEFA and FIFA Action
The petition, addressed to UEFA and other governing bodies, urges immediate suspension of Israel's participation until civilians are protected and humanitarian law is respected.
The athletes' statement read:
Israel's actions violate international humanitarian law and contradict the principles of respect, safety and peace that sport represents.Among those backing the petition are Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucouré, Ipswich Town's former captain Sam Morsy, and cricket stars Moeen Ali, Ajaz Patel and Abtaha Maqsood.
To remain silent is to accept that some lives are worth less than others.
Boxing duo Ty Mitchell and Zak Chelli, jockey Khadijah Mellah, and Rugby League player Illiess Macani are also on the list.
Notably, FC Palestino, a Chilean club historically associated with the Palestinian cause, became the first professional football club to add their name.
UEFA and FIFA Under Pressure
The campaign mirrors actions taken against Russia, who were banned from FIFA and UEFA competitions following their invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
With Israel currently third in Euro 2024 qualifying Group I, pressure is mounting on football's authorities to take similar action.
Reports suggest UEFA is considering sanctions, whilst Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly preparing to personally lobby FIFA and UEFA to prevent a suspension.
Why Now?
The movement has gained momentum following the death of Suleiman al-Obeid, nicknamed "the Palestinian Pelé," in August.
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah previously criticised UEFA for failing to acknowledge the circumstances of al-Obeid's passing in their tribute.
Athletes 4 Peace CEO Ebs Rahman said:
Sport cannot stand silent while athletes and civilians, including children, are indiscriminately killed en masse in Gaza. Governing bodies have an obligation to act.List of Signatories
Notable names include:
- Paul Pogba (Football)
- Hakim Ziyech (Football)
- Cheick Doucouré (Football)
- Moeen Ali (Cricket)
- Sam Morsy (Football)
- Ajaz Patel (Cricket)
- Abtaha Maqsood (Cricket)
- Ty Mitchell (Boxing)
- Zak Chelli (Boxing)
- Khadijah Mellah (Jockey)
- Illiess Macani (Rugby League)
- FC Palestino (Football Club)
