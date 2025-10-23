Alavés drop Facundo Garcés after FIFA ban over falsified Malaysian nationality documents

Photo: Getty Images

FIFA Investigation Uncovers False Lineage Claims

Alavés React Swiftly

International Fallout

A Career in Limbo

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here

La Liga side Deportivo Alavés have removed Facundo Garcés from their first-team squad after FIFA imposed a 12-month ban on the centre-back for using falsified documents in his naturalisation process.The 24-year-old Argentine-born defender was one of seven players sanctioned by FIFA following an investigation into alleged document manipulation relating to their eligibility to represent Malaysia at international level.FIFA's inquiry found "significant inconsistencies" in the documentation submitted to prove the players' Malaysian heritage.In Garcés' case, records falsely stated that his grandparents were born in Malaysia - a claim later proven untrue.The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) had previously submitted these players for FIFA approval, but the governing body's disciplinary committee ruled that the naturalisation process breached Article 22 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, which deals with falsified documents and misrepresentation of identity.As a result, FIFA issued a 12-month global suspension to each of the implicated players, effectively banning them from all football-related activities worldwide.According to Spanish outlet, Deportivo Alavés have already removed Garcés from their official La Liga squad list for the 2025/26 season.The club are reportedly considering an early termination of his contract, though no final decision has been made.Before the ban, Garcés had become a regular feature in Alavés' backline after signing last season.His performances had drawn praise for composure and aerial strength, marking him as one of the club's brightest defensive prospects.Garcés' debut for Malaysia came during a 4-0 victory over Vietnam in the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers on June 10 - his first and now possibly last international appearance.With the legitimacy of his Malaysian citizenship under question, his international future looks bleak, even after the ban expires.The case has drawn comparisons to Timor-Leste's 2017 eligibility scandal, in which several naturalised players were suspended and the nation penalised for fielding ineligible footballers in official matches.For Garcés, who was just entering his prime years in Europe, the 12-month FIFA ban could prove devastating.Apart from losing crucial game time, the controversy could deter future clubs from taking a risk on a player now linked to a major eligibility scandal.